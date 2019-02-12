This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 7-8:30 PM PST (February 13, 3-4:30 GMT)

Microsatellite Support to Whale Science and Conservation with Matt Bille.

Matt Bille is an Associate with the global consulting and technology firm Booz Allen Hamilton. He spent 12 years as an Air Force officer, most notably in commanding a Titan II ICBM crew. He is also a science writer and historian who has authored some 30 papers and article on space exploration, space history, microsatellites, and launch vehicles. Matt is an “Apollo kid” who has been fascinated with space ever since he watched the Apollo 11 launch in person. He is the lead author of the NASA-published history The First Space Race: Launching the World’s First Satellites (2004), a groundbreaking account of the early Space Age. As a science writer, he has written books on newly-discovered and endangered animals, which gave rise to his interest in the conservation of cetaceans (whales and dolphins). Matt is a member of the National Association of Science Writers and the Society for Marine Mammology and an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Project WHALES/OceanLens

After learning cetologists desperately wanted more satellite coverage and more frequent contact with tagged whales, Matt and several colleagues at Booz Allen created Project WHALES (Whale/Habitat and Location/Environment Smallsats), which partnered with the company’s OceanLens software team to examine new ways of providing satellite tracking and displaying and analyzing the information. He and colleagues Laurie Baker, Kirk Borne, Steve Brune, Ian Byrnes, Rachel Dendiu, and Chris Round created one of the first space conference papers ever exploring the needs, issues, and options for improved satellite tracking. “Microsatellites and Moby Dick” was presented at the 2018 Conference on Small Satellites.

2 Friday, February 15, 2019, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Dark energy; Dark matter and more with Dr. William Dawson.

Dr. Dawson is a Staff Member in the Physics Division at Lawrence Livermore National Lab. I use the cosmos to determine the properties of dark matter and nature of dark energy. In particular I use weak lensing, X-ray, optical, and spectroscopic observations of merging galaxy clusters to compare dark matter with baryonic matter. I am also a member of the LSST Dark Energy Science Collaboration with a focus on using cosmic shear to constrain the nature of dark energy. Generally I am interested in using statistical methods to enable science at the low signal to noise frontier..

Research Interests:

Dark energy; Dark matter; (Merging) galaxy clusters; Weak gravitational lensing; X-ray astronomy; Optical astronomy; Large scale structure of the universe.

