This Week On The Space Show

1. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 7-8:30 PM PST (February 6, 3-4:30 GMT)

Space news, commercial updates, all that is happening right now in space with Robert Zimmerman.

Robert Zimmerman is a well known and respected space historian and author. He posts regularly at his website on space, science, and other matters relating to cultural and political issues. Mr. Zimmerman is also an award winning author who has written four books on the history of space exploration, all of which are still in print. This first book, GENESIS: THE STORY OF APOLLO 8, was published in 1998, and is now available as an ebook from either his webpage or any ebook vendor. His most recent book, THE UNIVERSE IN A MIRROR: THE SAGA OF THE HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE AND THE VISIONARIES WHO BUILT IT (Princeton University Press) tells the poignant tale of the men and women behind the telescope, and how many had to sacrifice careers and family to get it built. It also describes in detail the importance of Hubble both scientifically and culturally. More than any other instrument sent into space, the Hubble Space Telescope reshaped the human perception of our place in the universe. Robert’s previous book, LEAVING EARTH: SPACE STATIONS, RIVAL SUPERPOWERS, AND THE QUEST FOR INTERPLANETARY TRAVEL, is a must read! It describes in detail the history of manned space flight, post Apollo. Thus, it includes a lot of information about the Soviet/Russian space program that is unknown to most Americans. In 2003 American Astronautical Society awarded LEAVING EARTH the Eugene Emme Award as that year’s the best space history for the general public. Mr. Zimmerman has also authored THE CHRONOLOGICAL ENCYCLOPEDIA OF DISCOVERIES IN SPACE (published by Oryx Press, now ABC-CLIO, 2000), a detailed reference book describing what was accomplished on every space mission beginning in October 1957 with Sputnik and continuing through December 1999. His work is published regularly in such magazines as SCIENCE, SKY & TELESCOPE, ASTRONOMY, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, FORTUNE, AD ASTRA, AMERICAN HISTORY, STARDATE, and many other major magazines. In 2000 he was co-winner of the David N. Schramm Award, given by the High Energy Astrophysics Division of the American Astronomical Society for Science Journalism.

2. Friday, February 8, 2019, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Mark Whittington’s return to the Moon, news and views for space.

Mark R. Whittington writes about space matters for Blasting News. He previously worked for the Houston Space Examiner and Yahoo News and is published in USA Today, the Washington Post, the LA Times, The Hill, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Houston Chronicle. He is the author of “The Man from Mars: The Asteroid Mining Caper.” His alternate history book “Children of Apollo” was recently rereleased as a trilogy, “Children of Apollo: The Space Race Gambit,” “Children of Apollo: The Hard Road to the Stars,” and “Children of Apollo: The First Woman on the Moon.” His most recent book, “Why is it so Hard to Go Back to the Moon?” that examines the political aspects of a return to the moon that involves both government and commercial participation. He blogs at Curmudgeons Corner.

3. Sunday, February 10, 2019, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Preserving space historical sites, space archaeology with Dr. Beth O’Leary and Lisa Westwood.

Beth Laura O’Leary, Ph.D. is an anthropologist and assistant college professor specializing in cultural resource management in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, New Mexico. Appointed by Governor Richardson in 2003, Dr O’Leary is vice chair of the New Mexico Cultural Properties Review Committee, a policy making and advising commission on historic preservation. For the last nine years she has been involved with the cultural heritage of outer space and the moon in the emerging field of Space Heritage. A recipient of a grant from the New Mexico Space Grant Consortium (NASA), she investigated the archaeological assemblage and the international heritage status of the Apollo 11 Tranquility Base site on the Moon. In 2006, Dr. O’Leary with New Mexico State Historic Preservation Officer Katherine Slick and the New Mexico Museum of Space History (NMMSH), documented the Apollo 11 Tranquility Base lunar archaeological site as LA 2,000,000 for the State of New Mexico’s Archaeological Records Management Section database, which is the largest archaeological database in the US. LA 2,000,000 represents the site where the Apollo 11 Astronauts landed on July 20, 1969 on the Moon, 238,857 miles from Earth. NMMSH serves as Earth’s host for LA 2,000,000 and is forever linked to the lunar landing site. This action is one of the first efforts to preserve our lunar legacy and the first Space Heritage site in the world. Dr. O’Leary has co-chaired three international symposia on Space Heritage at the World Archaeological Congress (WAC), where she is member of the WAC Space Heritage Task Force and the Society for American Archaeology. She was an invited keynote speaker at the 2007 International Council on Monuments and Sites Conference in Cairns, Australia. As an expert in this field, she has published articles on space heritage and been widely interviewed in the international media. With her colleague, Ann Garrison Darrin of Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, she has edited The Handbook of Space Engineering, Archaeology, and Heritage published by CRC Taylor and Francis Press in June 2009.

Lisa Westwood is a Registered Professional Archaeologist with 25 years of professional experience, holding degrees in Anthropology from the University of Iowa and Eastern New Mexico University. She is a co-founder of the Apollo 11 Preservation Task Force, and serves in an advisory capacity as a member of the Archaeology, Science, and Heritage Council of For All Moonkind. With Dr. Beth Laura O’Leary, she led the effort to list the Objects Associated with Tranquility Base on the California Register of Historical Resources and New Mexico State Register of Cultural Properties. She is well-published in the field of space history, including the senior author of The Final Mission: Preserving NASA’s Apollo Sites (2017, University Press of Florida), contributing author to Archaeology and Heritage of the Human Movement into Space (2014, Springer Press), and the author of several articles and book reviews in Space Times Magazine and Quest: the History of Spaceflight. She serves as the Director of Cultural Resources at ECORP Consulting, Inc., an environmental consulting firm headquartered near Sacramento, California, and is a member of the faculty in the departments of Anthropology at California State University-Chico and Butte College.

