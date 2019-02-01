Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > LDN 1622: Dark Nebula in Orion

LDN 1622: Dark Nebula in Orion

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sat Feb 2, 2019 9:07 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

The silhouette of an intriguing dark nebula inhabits this cosmic scene. Lynds’ Dark Nebula (LDN) 1622 appears against a faint background of glowing hydrogen gas only easily seen in long telescopic exposures of the region. LDN 1622 lies near the plane of our Milky Way Galaxy, close on the sky to Barnard’s Loop, a large cloud surrounding the rich complex of emission nebulae found in the Belt and Sword of Orion.

But the obscuring dust of LDN 1622 is thought to be much closer than Orion’s more famous nebulae, perhaps only 500 light-years away. At that distance, this 1 degree wide field of view would span less than 10 light-years. Its foreboding appearance lends this dark expanse a popular name, the Boogeyman Nebula.

Image Credit & Copyright: Tapio Lahtinen

Image Credit & Copyright: Tapio Lahtinen

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2019 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use