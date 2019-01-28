This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, January 28, 2019, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Astralytical consulting & the Rise of the Space Age Millennials with Laura Forczyk.

A scientist with entrepreneurial leanings, Laura Seward Forczyk desired to dance on the Moon and explore the stars from a young age. She is the owner of space consulting firm Astralytical focusing on space industry, policy, and science. She also serves as Executive Director of the nonprofit Georgia Space Alliance.

Laura has researched astrophysics and planetary science at three NASA centers, flown two parabolic “Zero G” campaigns, and earned NASTAR suborbital astronaut wings. She is a NASA Subject Matter Expert for planetary science missions. She serves on the advisory board for the Lifeboat Foundation and serves as a mentor for the Brooke Owens Fellowship program. She is the author of Rise of the Space Age Millennials.

Prior to forming her own company, Laura ran the Florida office of international startup Swiss Space Systems working to establish parabolic and suborbital flight at KSC, throughout North America, and globally. Laura has also worked as a scientific analyst for the nonprofit Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (ISS National Laboratory) to facilitate over 50 experiments on the International Space Station for the benefit of life on Earth.

Laura holds a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics from Florida Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in astrophysics from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and has conducted doctoral studies in planetary science at the University of Central Florida.

2. Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 7-8:30 PM PST (January 30, 3-4:30 GMT)

Rod Pyle returns to discuss his latest book, “Interplanetary Robots”.

Rod Pyle is a space author, journalist and historian. He has written 13 books on space history, exploration and development for major publishers that have been published in seven languages. His frequent articles have appeared in Space.com, LiveScience, Futurity, Huffington Post and WIRED. He has written extensively for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech, and authored the Apollo Executive Leadership program for the Johnson Space Center with The Conference Board. His most recent release was, “Amazing Stories of the Space Age”. His newest books, “Space 2.0,” for BenBella Books in association with the National Space Society, “First to the Moon: Apollo 11″ for Sterling Books, and “Interplanetary Robots” from Prometheus Books will be available in early 2019 . Rod appears frequently on national radio and television, with regular slots on KFI/Los Angeles, WGN/Chicago, PBS’s “Between the Lines” and other venues. Rod holds an MA from Stanford University and a BFA from the Art Center College of Design. Prior to book authoring, Rod produced nonfiction programming for The History Channel, Discovery Communications and a number of educational program providers, as well as producing TV commercials for over a decade. He additionally worked in visual effects on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and a number of sci-fi pilots for Paramount Television, and ran the preliminary visual effects unit for the new Battlestar Galactica. A number of his books, including “Blueprint for a Battlestar,” “Innovation the NASA Way,” “Destination Mars” and “The Space Race” have been adopted for STEM efforts as well as university textbooks. He lives in Pasadena, CA.

3. Friday, February 1, 2019, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Pharmaceutical usage in space with Dr. Michael Schmidt and Dr. Thomas Goodwin.

Dr. Michael A. Schmidt is among those leading the advancement of precision medicine in human spaceflight. His clinical and research work is focused on multi-scale analytics derived from genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and microbiomics. This includes early involvement in the NASA Twins Study and work with the Weill Cornell Medicine team on the study’s post-mission analytics (translation of Twins data to clinical methods).

Dr. Schmidt has three decades of experience working with elite performers in extreme environments, which includes leading the molecular profiling and countermeasure efforts for humans ranging from wilderness medicine, S.W.A.T., high altitude ascent, military Special Forces, NFL, NBA, Olympic athletes, cycling, and motor sports (Le Mans, NASCAR), which includes collaborations with the Mayo Clinic, West Point, NASA, and others. Dr. Schmidt also leads the Sovaris Aerospace research collaboration, as a member of the FAA Center of Excellence for Commercial Space Transportation. Dr. Schmidt is a Chair in the Life Sciences and Biomedical Engineering Branch of the Aerospace Medical Association and is a member of the Metabolomics Quality Assurance and Quality Control Consortium (NIH). He is the former Course Director of Clinical Genomics, Proteomics, & Metabolomics at George Washington University. He is also a founding member of the Precision Medicine & Pharmacometabolomics Task Group of the Metabolomics Society. Recent publications include “Pharmacogenomics in Spaceflight” (Springer Nature), “Personalized Medicine in Human Spaceflight” (Springer, Metabolomics), and “Incorporation of Omics Analyses into Artificial Gravity Research for Space Exploration Countermeasure Development.” (Springer, Metabolomics).

Dr. Schmidt did his doctoral (Ph.D.) research in Molecular Medicine and Biochemistry within the Life Sciences Division at NASA Ames Research Center, under the Chief Medical Officer. This included molecular and physiologic assessment of humans on NASA’s 20G long-radius human centrifuge, during 22 hours of continuous centrifugation. This work also included a fellowship at NASA’s Psychophysiology Research Laboratory. He received a second Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Lancaster University, focused on molecular modifiers of neuroplasticity, with applications directed to human spaceflight and military special operations radiation countermeasure development.

Thomas J. Goodwin, PhD – NASA cellular physiologist (Retired), pioneer and authority in 3D biology, tissue engineering, bioelectromagnetic field effects, and synthesized tissue growth. Dr. Goodwin was theManager of the Disease Modeling and Tissue Analogues Laboratory at the NASA Johnson Space Center and Lead Scientist for the Oxidative Stress and Damage research discipline for more than 15 years.Known for 30 years of work in 3D tissues for study of human physiology and tumor biology, 3D modelsas microbial hosts for infectious disease, and research into effects of ultra-low frequency electromagnetic fields on human tissues. Dr. Goodwin is Honorary President and Chair of the Personalized Medicine panel of the European Society of Translational Medicine (EUSTM). He holds adjunct positions at the University of Texas Medical School, Galveston Texas, Dept. of Surgery, Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, the University of Houston, Dept. of Health and Human Performance, and is an Adjunct Scientistat the Texas Biomedical Research Institute and the Southwest National Primate Research Center which is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. He has authored or co-authored over 66 peer reviewarticles, five book chapters on three-dimensional biology and personalized spaceflight medicine, has been awarded 23 U.S. patents, on 3D biology and human physiology, and is the recipient of more than 70 NASA Scientific and Technical awards.

Dr. Goodwin’s research focuses on cell physiology and organ tissue bioengineering, development of ex vivo physiological 3D systems, and the three-dimensional biology of human and animal cells. Complexrecapitulated tissues may serve as surrogates for studies of tumour physiology, viral, and bacterial infectivity, genomic responses to a myriad of cellular conditions including genomic modulation andregulation due to chemical, physical, and environmental stimuli such as may be seen on the Earth and in the microgravity environment and as a platform to study man-machine interfaces. Recent papers includethe co-authorship of Personalized Medicine in Human Space Flight: Using Omics Based Analyses toDevelop Individualized Countermeasures that Enhance Astronaut Safety and Performance, published inthe journal Metabolomics in 2013, Three-Dimensional Normal Human Neural Progenitor Tissue-Like Assemblies: A Model of Persistent Varicella-Zoster Virus Infection”, PLoS Pathogens 2013, and 3DTissue-like Assemblies: A Novel Approach to Investigate Virus–Cell Interactions, Methods 2015.

4. Sunday, February 3, 2019, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Open Lines. Discuss your topics of choice. Everyone welcome.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.