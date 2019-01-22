This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 7-8:30 PM PST (January 23, 3-4:30 GMT)

Russian Space Program, commercial space and more as only Dr. Bell can deliver.

Dr. Jeff Bell has his B.S. (Physics + Astronomy) Univ. of Michigan 1977 M.S. (Astronomy) Univ. of Hawaii 1979 Ph.D. (Astronomy) Univ. of Hawaii 1984. From 1984-2000 he was Professor of Planetary Science, Hawaii Institute of Geophysics, Univ. of Hawaii, he conducted research on mineralogical composition of asteroids from visible and IR reflection spectroscopy, he was a Science Team Member, Comet Rendezvous / Asteroid Flyby spacecraft (1984-88), and the Principal Investigator on several space mission proposals. Since 2003 Dr. Bell has written a semi-regular opinion column on space policy and technology for web site SpaceDaily.com, attempting to bring a more skeptical and realistic perspective to the pro-space community.

2. Friday, January 25, 2019, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Dr. Paul Davies about searching for ET artifacts, interstellar and advanced propulsion plus more.

Paul Davies is a theoretical physicist, cosmologist and astrobiologist. He is Regents’ Professor and Director of the Beyond Center for Fundamental Concepts in Science at Arizona State University, where he also runs a major cancer project and is co-Director of ASU’s Cosmology Initiative. His research ranges from the origin of the universe to the origin of life, the origin of cancer and the nature of time. Davies has written about 30 books, many for the general public, the latest being The Eerie Silence: are we alone in the universe? He was recently described by Nature magazine as “The Disruptor” on account of his provocative scientific thinking. He has received many awards and honors, and has an asteroid named after him.

3. Sunday, January 27, 2019, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

“Outpost in Orbit: A Pictorial & Verbal History of the Space Station” from Robert (Rob) Godwin.

Robert Godwin is the owner and founder of Apogee Space Books. He was the Space Curator at the Canadian Air & Space Museum in Toronto and has written or edited almost 200 books including the award winning series “The NASA Mission Reports”. Robert has appeared on dozens of radio and television programs in Canada, the USA and England including CNN, the CBC, the BBC, CBS, Discovery Channel, HIstory Channel and MTV. He produced the first ever virtual reality panoramas of the Apollo lunar surface photography and the first multi-camera angle movie of the Apollo 11 moonwalk. For his contributions to the field of Near Earth Asteroids the IAU named a main belt asteroid “4252 Godwin”. In 2015 his paper on William Leitch introduced a new name to the history of space exploration.

