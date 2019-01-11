Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
SpaceX Successfully Launches Iridium-8 Mission

SpaceX Successfully Launches Iridium-8 Mission

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sat Jan 12, 2019 8:24 pm via: SpaceX
On Friday, January 11 at 7:31 a.m. PST, 15:31 UTC, SpaceX successfully launched the eighth and final set of satellites in a series of 75 total satellites for Iridium’s next generation global satellite constellation, Iridium NEXT. Falcon 9’s first stage delivered the second stage to its targeted orbit followed by deployment of all 10 Iridium NEXT satellites approximately 1 hour and 12 minutes after launch.

Following stage separation, the first stage of Falcon 9 successfully landed on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. Falcon 9’s first stage for the Iridium-8 mission previously supported the Telstar 18 VANTAGE mission in September 2018.

