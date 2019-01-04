This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:





1. Friday, January 4, 2019, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

All About OrionScan with Frank Bunger.

Veteran technology executive and serial entrepreneur Frank Bunger is CEO & Founder at Orion Span. He has extensive experience building early stage company team, product and go to market, from zero to eight digit revenue. Frank has a multi-disciplinary background across several industries, including software, hardware and manufacturing. Most recently, he was Vice President at UpGuard, a firm focused on software automation, where his division performed in the top 3% of SaaS groups – worldwide – by sales and retention. An ardent renaissance man, he has additionally worked in an award-winning capacity in a variety of roles ranging from engineer, sales, solutions design, solutions delivery, to executive management.

Frank holds a MBA from the University of California Haas School of Business. In his free time, Frank likes to go sailing or hiking with his wife and son in the San Francisco Bay Area.

2. Sunday, January 6, 2019, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Open Lines, Space Show changes for 2019, tell them what you want to talk about, first time callers welcome.

