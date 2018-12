On Sunday, December 23rd at 5:51 a.m. PST, SpaceX successfully launched the United States Air Force’s first Global Positioning System III space vehicle (SV) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

The satellite was deployed to its intended orbit approximately 1 hour and 56 minutes after liftoff. Due to mission requirements, SpaceX did not attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage after launch.