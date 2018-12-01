Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Methane Bubbles Frozen in Lake Baikal

Methane Bubbles Frozen in Lake Baikal

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Tue Dec 18, 2018 1:19 pm via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

What are these bubbles frozen into Lake Baikal? Methane. Lake Baikal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Russia, is the world’s largest (by volume), oldest, and deepest lake, containing over 20% of the world’s fresh water. The lake is also a vast storehouse of methane, a greenhouse gas that, if released, could potentially increase the amount of infrared light absorbed by Earth’s atmosphere, and so increase the average temperature of the entire planet.

Fortunately, the amount of methane currently bubbling out is not climatologically important. It is not clear what would happen, though, were temperatures to significantly increase in the region, or if the water level in Lake Baikal were to drop. Pictured, bubbles of rising methane froze during winter into the exceptionally clear ice covering the lake.

Image Credit & Copyright: Kristina Makeeva

Image Credit & Copyright: Kristina Makeeva

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use