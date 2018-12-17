This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, December 17, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Professor Thangalevu returns with students to discuss his space Design Class.

Madhu Thangavelu conducts the ASTE527 graduate Space Exploration Architectures Concept Synthesis Studio in the Department of Astronautical Engineering within the Viterbi School of Engineering, and he is also a graduate thesis adviser in the School of Architecture at USC. He holds degrees in both engineering and architecture and has contributed extensively to concepts in space architecture, especially dealing with extraterrestrial development. He is the author or co-author of over 70 technical papers in space architecture, as well as numerous articles in space related trade journals and magazines dealing with space stations, lunar base design and human factors. He is a co-author of the book The Moon: Resources, Future Development and Settlement(1999) published by John Wiley and Sons and second edition by Springer/Praxis in 2007. He is the invited author of the chapter “Living on the Moon” in the Encyclopedia of Aerospace Engineering, a major reference work published by John Wiley and Sons in 2010 and the on-line second edition updated in 2012. He is a member of the USC team that won the consecutive NASA NIAC Phase I award in 2011 and Phase II award in 2012 for advancing robotic building technologies for extraterrestrial construction. Madhu is an alumnus of the inaugural session of the International Space University at MIT where he proposed the MALEO concept for lunar landers and is on the faculty of the International Space University, an international organization that offers advanced interdisciplinary, intercultural and international training for promising leaders and space professionals. He is a former AIAA officer, having served as Vice Chair for Education in the Los Angeles section. Mr.Thangavelu’s concepts have been reviewed and appreciated by NASA, the National Research Council, the National Space Council(Bush Sr. Administration),and his work has been presented before the National Academy of Sciences.

Mr. Thangavelu’s concept creation work was greatly appreciated for proposing ideas that pointed to the “leading-edge sensor concept” for return to flight of the space shuttle fleet. Madhu is a consultant to NASA, the space and entertainment industry.

He is on the advisory board of the Moon Society and the editorial board of the Journal of Space Philosophy. Madhu is a strong advocate for articulating the philosophy of space:

“Scientists and Engineers(in particular) have a tendency to get lost in the tools and toys they make, though some of us do arrive at philosophy for the meaning of what we do and why, via the long route of experience. By then, alas, for the most part, our life’s work is done. It is a good idea to set us all on a solid foundation in space philosophy, so we can all have a steady handle on our works, as nature reveals her secrets… slowly, ever so slowly, but surely…”

2. Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (December 19, 3-4:30 GMT)

RBC Signals news and updates from Christopher Richins.

Christopher Richins is co-founder and CEO of RBC Signals, a provider of global satellite communication “infrastructure as a service.” Richins began his career as an RF Communications Engineer at Boeing Sea Launch, where he supported multiple launch campaigns from the ship-based equatorial launch site. After business school, he completed an internship with SpaceX before joining Bain & Company as a management consultant. Post Bain, Richins held management roles at Arkyd Astronautics (Planetary Resources), Space Angels Network, Expedia, and Applause. Richins earned an MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia as a Jefferson Fellow, a master’s degree in Astronautics from the University of Southern California, and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Brigham Young University. He lives with his family near Seattle, Washington.

3. Friday, December 21, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Laura Montgomery returns with space legal news now and for 2019.

Laura Montgomery specializes in regulatory space law, with an emphasis on commercial space transportation and the Outer Space Treaties. She provides expert opinion on the Commercial Space Launch Act, its implementing regulations governing the launch of launch vehicles, the reentry of reentry vehicles, the operation of launch and reentry sites, and the financial responsibility and liability requirements of those regulations. She testified in March of this year to the Space Subcommittee of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and more recently to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation’s Space Subcommittee on Space, Science and Competitiveness on matters of regulation and international obligation.

Ms. Montgomery spent over two decades with the Federal Aviation Administration. She served as the manager of the Space Law Branch in the FAA’s Office of the Chief Counsel. Before that, she was the FAA’s Senior Attorney for Commercial Space Transportation. As the FAA’s space lawyer, she supported the Office of Commercial Space Transportation in its authorization and regulation of launch, reentry, and the operation of launch and reentry sites, popularly referred to as spaceports. Her work at the FAA included legal interpretations, the development and application of regulations, legislative proposals, identification of matters for enforcement action, and legal review of licensing and permitting evaluations. Her rulemakings included human space flight, explosive siting, launch and launch site licensing and safety, experimental permits, lightning protection, and financial responsibility. She addressed a wide range of issues, from amateur rockets, to sea launch, to space balloons.

Highlights from Ms. Montgomery’s time at the FAA include her representation of the FAA at the United Nation’s legal subcommittee of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, her service as chair to an inter-agency working group on space property rights at the request of the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the White House, and testimony to Congress on the FAA’s interpretation of the Commercial Space Launch Act.

Before working for the government, she was in private practice with Arter & Hadden in Washington, DC, where she specialized in telecommunications, administrative law, and appellate work. She received her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and her undergraduate degree with honors from the University of Virginia.

She has published articles on human space flight and launch safety, and blogs at GroundBasedSpaceMatters.com. She also writes science fiction, which ranges from space opera to bourgeois, legal science fiction.

4. Sunday, December 23, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Open Lines. All space news and more welcome. First time callers are welcome.

