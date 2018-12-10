This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, December 10, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Interstellar objects, ʻOumuamua and more with Dr. Abraham (Avi) Loeb.

Abraham (Avi) Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University. Loeb published 4 books and over 700 papers (with an h-index of 99) on a wide range of topics, including black holes, the first stars, the search for extraterrestrial life and the future of the Universe. He serves as Chair of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy, Founding Director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative and Director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (ITC) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics . He also chairs the Advisory Committee for the Breakthrough Starshot Initiative, serves as the Science Theory Director for all Initiatives of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation, as well as Chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. He is an elected fellow of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, the American Physical Society, and the International Academy of Astronautics. In 2012, TIME magazine selected Loeb as one of the 25 most influential people in space.

2. Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (December 12, 3-4:30 GMT)

Space radiation, space nuclear power and propulsion with Dr. Christopher Morrison.

Dr. Christopher Morrison is an Astro Nuclear Engineer working at UltraSafe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) in Seattle, WA on nuclear fission power for space applications. Chris was inspired by Burt Rutan and the Ansari X Prize in 2004 to pursue a career in aerospace engineering. After graduating from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University he saw nuclear as a key for enabling sustainable exploration and settlement of the solar system. In 2012, he caught up with Elon Musk after the Cal Tech commencement. Elon told him that “nuclear would be very useful on Mars.” That short conversation propelled him through graduate school. Chris received his Ph.D. in nuclear engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2017. Chris joined USNC in 2017 as he believes the company has the right technology for near-term commercializable space fission power. Chris is a Department of Energy NEUP Fellow, member of the Explorer’s club, founder of sign-language-blitz.com and happily married to Jacqueline Morrison. In the photo Chris is “giving the moon” to his wife at their wedding reception.





3. Friday, December 14, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Aerospace engineering, UC Boulder and much more with Dr. Robert Braun.

Robert D. Braun is dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Colorado Boulder. He is also the college’s first Smead Endowed Chair of Space Technology, a position that recognizes leadership, creativity and technical excellence in space systems.

Braun is the former David and Andrew Lewis Professor of Space Technology at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he served on the faculty from 2003-16. Prior to joining the Georgia Tech faculty, Braun worked at the NASA Langley Research Center for 16 years.

Among his numerous accomplishments, Braun served in 2010 and 2011 as the NASA chief technologist, creating and leading the initial implementation of a spectrum of NASA technology programs designed to bolster the nation’s capabilities in future space expeditions.

In 2012, Braun founded a Georgia Tech interdisciplinary research center, bringing together space science and space technology faculty, staff and students across the colleges of science, engineering, computing and liberal arts.

Braun is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, vice chair of the National Academies Space Studies Board, an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) fellow, editor-in-chief of the AIAA Journal of Spacecraft and Rockets and the author or co-author of over 300 technical publications.

He received a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Penn State, a master’s degree in astronautics from the George Washington University and a doctoral degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Stanford University.

4. Sunday, December 16, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

2018 space law and policy review with Michael Listner.

Michael Listner is an attorney and the founder and principal of Space Law and Policy Solutions, a think tank and consultation firm that concentrates on legal and policy matters relating to outer space security, industry and development. Michael holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Computer Information Systems from Franklin Pierce University and obtained his Juris Doctorate (J.D.) from Regent University School of Law, and he is a member of the New Hampshire Bar.

