This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, December 3, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Dark Matter and Dark Energy with Dr. Kirsten Howley.

Kirsten Howley is a physicist on the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) planetary defense team. She derives analytic equations and leverages large-scale computing systems (supercomputers) to simulate asteroid deflection scenarios, with a focus on the effectiveness of standoff nuclear explosions to alter the speed – and thus orbital timing – of potential threats.

In addition to her planetary defense work, she is involved in modeling and executing hydrodynamic experiments important to assessing the safety, security and effectiveness of explosive devices related to homeland security. Her research also supports the counterterrorism and intelligence communities.Kirsten holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in astronomy and astrophysics from UC Santa Cruz, and a B.A. in physics and astrophysics from UC Berkeley. She joined LLNL as a graduate student summer intern in 2007, worked as a postdoc and was hired onto the staff in 2013. She was the first of what has become numerous staff members who got their start at LLNL as postdocs and graduate interns conducting planetary defense research.

2. Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (December 5, 3-4:30 GMT)

A Parabolic Arc review of space 2018 and what is to come for 2019 with Douglas Messier.

Douglas Messier is Managing Editor of ParabolicArc, a daily blog that covers commercial space and much more. He is a skilled writer and analyst with more than two decades of experience in covering space exploration and conveying complex scientific and policy issues to the public. Over his varied career, Doug has held a number of positions: analyst at a Fortune 500 company; software tester for a start-up company; manager of distance education at a small, for-profit university; science editor and curriculum developer; biographer of a Mormon missionary; and scriptwriter who has pitched stories to Star Trek. He is the author of Carl: The Biography of William Carl Condie, a 222-page privately published biography of a beloved grandfather. Douglas now resides near Mojave, California to be where the “action” is for the suborbital and NewSpace part of the industry. He serves as Director of Testing, Communications and Social Outreach for an entrepreneurial software company. He is a graduate of the International Space University Summer Session Program and the George Washington University, where he studied under John Logsdon at the Space Policy Institute. He has an undergraduate degree in journalism.

3. Friday, December 7, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Earth organisms that threaten interplanetary contamination with Dr. George Fox.

Dr. George Fox is the Moores Professor of Biology and Biochemistry and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering in the Department of Biology and Biochemistry at the University of Houston. In the 1970s, Fox and Carl Woese classified Archaea as a separate domain of life within the three-domain system. Fox and Woese also introduced the idea of a progenote as a primordial entity in the evolution of life. While with Woese, he pioneered use of comparative analysis in prediction of RNA secondary structure. Using comparative analysis, he also recognized the limitations that RNA sequences could provide when identifying closely related species. His research centers around understanding the early evolution of life. Fox contends that one of the earliest components of the genetic machinery to appear in a form bearing resemblance to its modern equivalent was the ribosome. His research is actively involved in the search for biosignatures on Mars. Fox received his B.A. degree in 1967, and completed his Ph.D. degree in 1974; both in chemical engineering at Syracuse University. From 1973 till 1977, he was a research associate with Carl Woese at the University of Illinois. He became an assistant professor of Biochemical & Biophysical Sciences at the University of Houston in 1977; he became a full professor there in 1986.

4. Sunday, December 9, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Should we create a new U.S. Space Force? with Dr. Brian Weeden, Dr. Namrata Goswami as guests.

Dr. Brian Weeden is the Director of Program Planning for Secure World Foundation and has nearly two decades of professional experience in space operations and policy.

Dr. Weeden directs strategic planning for future-year projects to meet the Foundation’s goals and objectives, and conducts research on space debris, global space situational awareness, space traffic management, protection of space assets, and space governance. Dr. Weeden also organizes national and international workshops to increase awareness of and facilitate dialogue on space security, stability, and sustainability topics. He is a member and former Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Space Technologies, and is also a member of the Advisory Committee on Commercial Remote Sensing (ACCRES) to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Prior to joining SWF, Dr. Weeden served nine years on active duty as an officer in the United States Air Force working in space and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) operations. As part of U.S. Strategic Command’s Joint Space Operations Center (JSpOC), Dr. Weeden directed the orbital analyst training program and developed tactics, techniques and procedures for improving space situational awareness.

Respected and recognized as an international expert, Dr. Weeden’s research and analysis have been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, National Public Radio, USA Today, The BBC, Fox News, China Radio International, The Economist, The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, academic journals, presentations to the United Nations, and testimony before the U.S. Congress. Read Dr. Weeden’s publications.

Dr. Weeden holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Clarkson University, a Master of Science Degree in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and is also a graduate of the International Space University Space Studies Program (2007, Beijing). He has a PhD in Public Policy and Public Administration from George Washington University in the field of Science and Technology Policy.

Dr. Namrata Goswami is an author, strategic analyst and consultant on counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, alternate futures, and great power politics. After earning her Ph.D. in international relations, she served for nearly a decade at India’s Ministry of Defense (MOD) sponsored think tank, the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), New Delhi, working on ethnic conflicts in India’s Northeast and China-India border conflict. She is the author of three books, “India’s National Security and Counter-Insurgency”, “Asia 2030” and “Asia 2030 The Unfolding Future.” Her research and expertise generated opportunities for collaborations abroad, and she accepted visiting fellowships at the Peace Research Institute, Oslo, Norway; the La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia; and the University of Heidelberg, Germany. In 2012, she was selected to serve as a Jennings-Randolph Senior Fellow at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), Washington D.C. where she studied India-China border issues, and was awarded a Fulbright-Nehru Senior Fellowship that same year. Shortly after establishing her own strategy and policy consultancy, she won the prestigious MINERVA grant awarded by the Office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense (OSD) to study great power competition in the grey zone of outer space. She was also awarded a contract with Joint Special Operations University (JSOU), to work on a project on “ISIS in South and Southeast Asia”. With expertise in international relations, ethnic conflicts, counter insurgency, wargaming, scenario building, and conflict resolution, she has been asked to consult for audiences as diverse as Wikistrat, USPACOM, USSOCOM, the Indian Military and the Indian Government, academia and policy think tanks. She was the first representative from South Asia chosen to participate in the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies NATO Partnership for Peace Consortium (PfPC) ‘Emerging Security Challenges Working Group.’ She also received the Executive Leadership Certificate sponsored by the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, National Defense University (NDU), and the Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS). Currently, she is working on two book projects, one on the topic of ‘Ethnic Narratives’, to be published by Oxford University Press, and the other on the topic of ‘Great Power Ambitions” to be published by Lexington Press, an imprint of Rowman and Littlefield.

