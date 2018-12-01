Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Mount Everest Star Trails

Mount Everest Star Trails

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sat Dec 1, 2018 10:29 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

The highest peak on planet Earth is framed in this mountain and night skyscape. On September 30, the digital stack of 240 sequential exposures made with a camera fixed to a tripod at an Everest Base Camp captured the sheer north face of the Himalayan mountain and foreground illuminated by bright moonlight. Taken over 1.5 hours, the sequence also recorded colorful star trails.

Reflecting the planet’s daily rotation on its axis, their motion is along gentle concentric arcs centered on the south celestial pole, a point well below the rugged horizon. The color of the trails actually indicates the temperatures of the stars. Blueish hues are from hotter stars, and yellow to reddish hues are from stars cooler than the Sun.

Image Credit & Copyright: Jeff Dai (TWAN)

Image Credit & Copyright: Jeff Dai (TWAN)

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use