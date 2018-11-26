This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, November 26, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (November 27, 3-4:30 GMT)

SPECIAL TIME: commercial space topics, news, updates, policy and more with John Hunt.

John Hunt holds B.S. degree in Applied Mathematics with an area of concentration in physics from the University of Missouri-Rolla now known as Missouri Science and Technology University. He also has a M.S. degree in Applied Mathematics with an area of concentration in Electrical Engineering from also from the same university. He has 39 years of experience in the military aerospace industry with assignments in operations analysis, system engineering design-to-cost/life cycle cost, and estimating and pricing. He has been a lifelong space enthusiast going back to the Mercury program. His interests include physics, advance space propulsion technology, military weapons systems, politics, financial market analysis, and science fiction. He is a frequent caller to The Space Show.

2. Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (November 21, 3-4:30 GMT)

Lunar lander, lunar Cots and lunar updates and policy with Dr. Doug Plata.

Dr. Plata is a physician and public health specialist in Loma Linda, CA. His undergraduate degree was in biophysics and he went on to complete his MD and MPH with specialty training in Family and Preventive Medicine. His primary interest in space is the development of a cost-effective transportation to the Moon based upon lunar polar ice for propellant and the establishment of humanity’s first permanent foothold off Earth. A description of this Plan for Sustainable Space Development can be found at SpaceDevelopment.org. He has founded a new type of free-to-join space advocacy organization called the Space Development Network.

3. Friday, November 30, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Lunar engineeering, habitats, enviornmental concerns and more with Dr. Haym Benaroya.

Dr. Haym Benaroya is a professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Rutgers University. He is also a noted lecturer at national and international space conferences and a space advocate. He received both his Ph.D. and Masters in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Benaroya’s space interests include the modeling of space and lunar base structures, space business and technology transfer, as well as the economic and political factors affecting space commerce. Dr. Benaroya has published many space related articles in peer review publications, especially concerning lunar structures and engineering.

4. Sunday, December 2, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Space news, policy, commercial space, human spaceflight and more with Leonard David.

Leonard David is a space journalist, reporting on space activities for over 50 years.

Mr. David is author of Mars – Our Future on the Red Planet — published by National Geographic in October 2016. The book is the companion book to Mars – a six-part television series from executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard to air on the National Geographic Channel coming in November 2016.

Leonard is co-author with Apollo 11’s Buzz Aldrin of Mission to Mars – My Vision for Space Exploration released in May 2013 and published by the National Geographic Society. A soft cover edition of the book with a new essay was released in May 2015.

Also issued in May 2015 — Space Careers — was co-authored by Leonard and entrepreneur Scott Sacknoff. This book is designed for high school, college and graduate students, as well as job seekers of all ages. It is an in-depth resource for finding a career in the space and satellite industry.

Leonard is the first recipient of the American Astronautical Society’s (AAS) “Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History” in the category of journalism, presented in October 2015 in connection with the 8th AAS Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium held in Huntsville, Alabama.

Mr. David is the 2010 winner of the prestigious National Space Club Press Award, presented this honor during the Club’s annual Robert H. Goddard Memorial Dinner in April 2011 that was held in Washington, D.C.

Currently, Leonard is SPACE.com’s Space Insider Columnist, as well as a correspondent for Space News newspaper and a contributing writer for several magazines, such as Aerospace America, the membership publication of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).

