Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Gibbous Moon beyond Swedish Mountain

Gibbous Moon beyond Swedish Mountain

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Mon Nov 19, 2018 8:17 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

This is a gibbous Moon. More Earthlings are familiar with a full moon, when the entire face of Luna is lit by the Sun, and a crescent moon, when only a sliver of the Moon’s face is lit. When more than half of the Moon is illuminated, though, but still short of full illumination, the phase is called gibbous. Rarely seen in television and movies, gibbous moons are quite common in the actual night sky.

The featured image was taken in Jämtland, Sweden near the end of last month. That gibbous moon turned, in a few days, into a crescent moon, and then a new moon, then back to a crescent, and a few days ago back to gibbous. And this same gibbous moon is visible again tonight, leading up to the Full Beaver Moon that occurs Friday night. Setting up to capture a picturesque gibbous moonscape, the photographer was quite surprised to find an airplane, surely well in the foreground, appearing to fly past it.

https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/image/1811/GibbousMoon_Strand_1500.jpg

https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/image/1811/GibbousMoon_Strand_1500.jpg

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use