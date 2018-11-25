This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Sunday, November 25, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Sarah Cruddas for the first half hour on Space For Humanity followed by a special Open Lines program.

Sarah Cruddas is a lively and passionate science presenter and journalist. As a former BBC science correspondent and presenter, she has hundreds of hours of live and pre-recorded TV and radio experience, reporting and presenting from across the UK and abroad. Currently she is writing for New Scientists and BBC Futures as well as presenting on the BBC Radio 4 show ‘Costing the Earth’, working as a science reporter for various BBC radios and BBC World, as well as appearing as a pundit on various news programmes. She is also an adventurer, with a love of travel and 2013 has already seen her travelling the Arctic in pursuit of the Northern Lights. On top of that she recently made a cameo appearance on Derren Brown: Apocalypse. Sarah is a qualified scientist (her background is in astrophysics) and a trained journalist. With these skills she is able to communicate her love for science in new and exciting ways, engaging with an audience who might not have an initial interest in the subject. With a wealth of experience in science presenting and reporting, Sarah has worked on flagship BBC shows including Coast, Newsround, Stargazing Live, Bang Goes the Theory and The Sky at Night as well as appearing on national BBC TV and radio news. Sarah’s love for space science has seen her interview and work with astronauts, NASA scientists and some of the world’s leading astronomers, scientists and engineers. She has strong links with the science community across the world and spent a month at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre covering the final shuttle launch and landing. Sarah has always had a love for science and astronomy. In 2000, she won the Young Scientist Award, where she represented England at NASA’s International Space Camp. She also competed in the Maths Olympiad while at school and is a self-taught astronomer. Strongly involved in promoting science for young people, Sarah works in outreach with schools. She is also a STEM ambassador and presenter. Her broadcasting career started on BBC local radio in 2006 and quickly made the move to national radio – reporting for BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Five Live and Sky News Radio. In the summer of 2008 she became one of the countries youngest ever weather presenters – for BBC TV’s Look North programme. Popular with viewers, she was regularly involved in charity events including BBC Children In Need, participating in Strictly Come Dancing for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, and hosting events and shows. As a trained journalist Sarah’s role at Look North developed to reporting science for the region, generating original science stories. Sarah’s work often appeared on national news, including BBC Breakfast and Radio Five Live. Skilled not just in presenting, Sarah has developed national TV science shows with the BBC and has worked with The Royal Society and The Science and Technology Facilities Council to develop new ways of broadcasting and communicating science.

