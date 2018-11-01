Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > The Cave Nebula in Hydrogen, Oxygen, and Sulfur

The Cave Nebula in Hydrogen, Oxygen, and Sulfur

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Wed Nov 14, 2018 6:24 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

What’s inside this cosmic cave? A stellar nursery 10 light-years deep. The featured skyscape is dominated by dusty Sh2-155, the Cave Nebula. In the telescopic image, data taken through a narrowband filters tracks the nebular glow of hydrogen, oxygen, and sulfur, colors that together form the Hubble Palette. About 2,400 light-years away, the scene lies along the plane of our Milky Way Galaxy toward the royal northern constellation of Cepheus.

Astronomical explorations of the region reveal that it has formed at the boundary of the massive Cepheus B molecular cloud and the hot, young stars of the Cepheus OB 3 association. The bright rim of ionized hydrogen gas is energized by radiation from the hot stars, dominated by the bright star just to the left of the cave entrance. Radiation driven ionization fronts are likely triggering collapsing cores and new star formation within.

Image Credit & Copyright: Chuck Ayoub

Image Credit & Copyright: Chuck Ayoub

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use