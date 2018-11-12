This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, November 12, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

“Space Exploration From the Ancient World to the Extraterrestrial Future” from Dr. Roger Launius.

Roger D. Launius is former associate director of collections and curatorial affairs at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. From 1990 to 2002, he served as chief historian of NASA. He has authored and coauthored numerous books, including Hubble’s Legacy.

2. Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (November 14, 3-4:30 GMT)

Lunar lander and space advocate news updates from Dr. Doug Plata.

Dr. Plata is a physician and public health specialist in Loma Linda, CA. His undergraduate degree was in biophysics and he went on to complete his MD and MPH with specialty training in Family and Preventive Medicine. His primary interest in space is the development of a cost-effective transportation to the Moon based upon lunar polar ice for propellant and the establishment of humanity’s first permanent foothold off Earth. A description of this Plan for Sustainable Space Development can be found at SpaceDevelopment.org. He has founded a new type of free-to-join space advocacy organization called the Space Development Network.

3. Friday, November 16, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Space business, managment and commercial news & updates from Ken Davidian.

Dr. Ken Davidian has worked for the FAA’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation (AST) in Washington, DC since 2008 and is currently the AST Director of Research and Program Manager for the FAA Center of Excellence for Commercial Space Transportation. Dr. Davidian currently serves as a member of the Ohio State University Aerospace Engineering External Advisory Board, Associate Editor of the New Space Journal, Chair of the IAF Entrepreneurial & Investment Committee, and Vice Chair of the IAF Space Economy Committee. Dr. Davidian is a corresponding member of the International Academy of Astronautics, and an Advisor to the Space Generation Advisory Committee’s Commercial Space Project Group. Prior to FAA AST, Dr. Davidian worked for the NASA Lewis Research Center, International Space University, Paragon Space Development Corporation, X PRIZE Foundation, and NASA Headquarters. Dr. Davidian received his BS degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from the Ohio State University in 1983, and an MS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University in 1987. He attended the International Space University Summer Session Program in 1989. Dr. Davidian received his PhD in Business Administration from the University of Cape Town, Graduate School of Business, in 2018. His thesis focuses on innovation management, and understanding the processes of emerging and evolving markets.

