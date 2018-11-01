Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > IC 4592: The Blue Horsehead Reflection Nebula

IC 4592: The Blue Horsehead Reflection Nebula

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Mon Nov 5, 2018 6:19 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Do you see the horse’s head? What you are seeing is not the famous Horsehead nebula toward Orion but rather a fainter nebula that only takes on a familiar form with deeper imaging. The main part of the here imaged molecular cloud complex is a reflection nebula cataloged as IC 4592.

Reflection nebulas are actually made up of very fine dust that normally appears dark but can look quite blue when reflecting the light of energetic nearby stars. In this case, the source of much of the reflected light is a star at the eye of the horse. That star is part of Nu Scorpii, one of the brighter star systems toward the constellation of the Scorpion (Scorpius). A second reflection nebula dubbed IC 4601 is visible surrounding two stars to the right of the image center.

Image Credit & Copyright: Mario Cogo

Image Credit & Copyright: Mario Cogo

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use