This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, November 5, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Do we need a U.S. Space Force? Yes or No? with Douglas Loverro.

Mr. Douglas L. Loverro, is a recognized and highly sought-after expert in defense and intelligence space matters, having worked for over 30 years in the Department of Defense (DoD) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) developing, managing, and establishing national policy for the full range of National Security space activities. From 2013 to 2017, he served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy. In this role, he was responsible for establishing policy and guidance to assure United States and allied warfighters the benefits of space capabilities and to help guide the Department’s strategy for addressing space-related issues. He led Departmental activities in international space cooperation, assessment of the national security impacts of commercial space activities, and oversaw the establishment of a strategy for addressing growing challenges in space security.

From 2007 to 2013, Mr Loverro served as the Executive Director and Deputy Program Executive Officer for the Air Force Space Command’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC). In that capacity, he was responsible for the development, deployment, and sustainment of all Department of Air Force space systems and was a key spokesman for addressing the growing importance of space systems and the steps needed to assure them for the future. Prior to his assignment at SMC, he served in a wide range of space leadership roles as Deputy Director of System Engineering at the NRO, and Program Director for the Future Imagery Architecture System, the US Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) System, and the Air Force’s classified space control systems program.

Mr. Loverro is credited with a wide-ranging list of accomplishments in aerospace development including the development of a national strategy for space defense and space system resilience, initiating modernization of the third-generation GPS System, establishing the DoD’s Global Broadcast Service program, and the invention of the supersonic chemical oxygen-iodine laser. He is an outspoken advocate for greater use of commercial capabilities and manufacturing for future DoD space and launch missions. He retired from active duty in the Air Force as a Colonel in February 2006 after 30 years of uniformed service and upon selection as a member of the Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service.

Mr. Loverro holds an M.S. in Physics from the University of New Mexico, an M.S. in Political Science from Auburn University, an M.B.A. from the University of West Florida, and a B.S. in Chemistry from the United States Air Force Academy. He was the top graduate from his class at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and is a graduate of the JFK School of Government Senior Executives in National and International Security Program, and the National Defense University’s Pinnacle Program.

Mr. Loverro is married to Stephanie Loverro and they have two children, Adam and Kari. He is an avid triathlete and is in competition with his daughter, who is winning.

2. Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (November 7, 2-3:30 GMT)

Space News issues by the Space & Science editor of Popular Mechanics Joe Pappalardo.

Joe Pappalardo is a contributing editor at Popular Mechanics. His work has also appeared in Smithsonian Air & Space, Esquire.com, Time magazine, American Way, Mental Floss, and Maxim and he has appeared on C-SPAN, CNN, Fox News Channel and the John Batchelor Show.

3. Friday, November 9, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Dr. Michael Wall’s new book, “Out There: A scientific Guide to Alien Life…”.

Mike has been a writer at Space.com since 2010. Before becoming a journalist, he worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

4. Sunday, November 11, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Commercial deep space and much much more with Dr. Dennis Bushnell.

Dr. Dennis M. Bushnell is the Chief Scientist at NASA Langley Research Center. He is responsible for Technical Oversight and Advanced Program formulation for a major NASA Research Center with technical emphasis in the areas of Atmospheric Sciences and Structures, Materials, Acoustics, Flight Electronics/Control/Software, Instruments, Aerodynamics, Aerothermodynamics, Hypersonic Airbreathing Propulsion, Computational Sciences and Systems Optimization for Aeronautics, Spacecraft, Exploration and Space Access . 50 years experience as Research Scientist, Section Head, Branch Head, Associate Division Chief and Chief Scientist. Technical Specialties include Flow Modeling and Control across the Speed Range, Advanced Configuration Aeronautics, Aeronautical Facilities and Hypersonic Airbreathing Propulsion . Author of 252 publications/major presentations and 350 invited lectures/seminars, Member of National Academy of Engineering , Selected as Fellow of ASME, AIAA and the Royal Aeronautical Society, 6 patents, AIAA Sperry and Fluid and Plasma Dynamics Awards , AIAA Dryden Lectureship, Royal Aeronautical Society Lanchester, Swire and Wilber and Orville Wright Lectures, ICAS Guggenheim Lecture, Israel Von Karman Lecture, USAF/NASP Gene Zara Award, NASA Exceptional Scientific Achievement and Outstanding Leadership Medals and Distinguished Research Scientist Award, ST Presidential Rank Award,9 NASA Special Achievement and 10 Group Achievement Awards, University of Connecticut Outstanding Engineering Alumni, Academy of Engineers ,Pi Tau Sigma and Hamilton Awards, Univ. of Va. Engineering Achievement Award , service on numerous National and International Technical Panels and Committees and consultant to National and International organizations. DOD related committee/consulting assignments include USAF Rocket Propulsion Laboratory, BMDC, ONR, Intelligence Community/STIC, AFOSR, NRAC, NRC,WL, LLL, HASC, NUWC, DARPA, AGARD, ARL,IAT, AEDC, JANNAF, NAVSEA, Air Force 2025,AFSOC,Sandia ,SAB, Army War College ,ACOM Joint Futures ,SOCOM,TRADOC,SEALS,JFCOM,IDA,NDU,DSB and Army After Next. Reviewer for 40 Journals and Organizations, Editor, Volume 123 of AIAA Progress Series “Viscous Drag Reduction in Boundary Layers.” Responsible for invention/ development of “Riblet” approach to Turbulent Drag Reduction, High Speed “Quiet Tunnels” for Flight-Applicable Boundary Layer Transition Research, Advanced Computational Approaches for Laminar Flow Control and Advanced Hypervelocity Airbreathing and Aeronautical Concepts with revolutionary performance potential. Contributions to National Programs include Sprint, HSCT/SST, FASTSHIP, Gemini, Apollo, RAM, Viking, X15, F-18E/F [patent holder for the “fix” to the wing drop problem],Shuttle, NASP, Submarine/Torpedo Technology, Americas’ Cup Racers, Navy Rail Gun, MAGLEV Trains and Planetary Exploration. B.S. in M.E. degree from University of Connecticut with Highest Honors, Distinction, University Scholar (1963), M.S. degree in M.E. from University of Virginia (1967).U.S. Govt. ST.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.