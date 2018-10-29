This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, October 29, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

The latest for Mars research and more with Dr. Kirsten Siebach.

Kirsten Siebach is an Assistant Professor in the Rice University Department of Earth, Environmental, and Planetary Sciences. Her work focuses on understanding the history of water interacting with sediments on Mars and early Earth through analysis of sedimentary rock textures and chemistry. She is currently a member of the Science and Operations Teams for the Mars Exploration Rovers and the Mars Science Laboratory.

Kirsten completed her PhD in Geology at Caltech with Professor John Grotzinger with a dissertation titled “Formation and Diagenesis of Sedimentary Rocks in Gale Crater, Mars”, and then did postdoctoral research in geochemistry of Martian sediments with Professor Scott McLennan at Stony Brook University. Prior to Caltech, she attended Washington University in St. Louis, where she worked with Professor Ray Arvidson and graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Earth & Planetary Science and Chemistry.

She is also actively engaged in promoting education and outreach related to Earth and Planetary science and regularly presents at schools and outreach events. Outside of professional interests, she loves travel and photography (on Earth as well as Mars), and enjoys swimming, hiking, and social dancing.

2. Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (October 31, 2-3:30 GMT)

Do we need a separate US space force? with Dean Cheng.

Dean Cheng brings detailed knowledge of China’s military and space capabilities to bear as The Heritage Foundation’s research fellow on Chinese political and security affairs. He specializes in China’s military and foreign policy, in particular its relationship with the rest of Asia and with the United States. Cheng has written extensively on China’s military doctrine, technological implications of its space program and “dual use” issues associated with the communist nation’s industrial and scientific infrastructure.

He previously worked for 13 years as a senior analyst, first with Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), the Fortune 500 specialist in defense and homeland security, and then with the China Studies division of the Center for Naval Analyses, the federally funded research institute.Before entering the private sector, Cheng studied China’s defense-industrial complex for a congressional agency, the Office of Technology Assessment, as an analyst in the International Security and Space Program.

Cheng has appeared on public affairs shows such as John McLaughlin’s One on One and programs on National Public Radio, CNN International, BBC World Service and International Television News (ITN). He has been interviewed by or provided commentary for publications such as Time magazine, The Washington Post, Financial Times, Bloomberg News, Jane’s Defense Weekly, South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo and Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post. Cheng has spoken at the National Space Symposium, National Defense University, the Air Force Academy, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Eisenhower Center for Space and Defense Studies.

Cheng earned a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University in 1986 and studied for a doctorate at MIT. He and his wife reside in Vienna, Va.

3. Friday, November 2, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Ceres news and updates from Dr. Marc Rayman.

Dr. Marc Rayman is not only a top rocket scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory but also a magnificent communicator. He is currently the chief engineer and mission director for Dawn, the first spacecraft ever targeted to orbit two extraterrestrial destinations, the giant protoplanet Vesta and dwarf planet Ceres. Marc combined his extensive training in physics with his lifelong study and passion for the exploration of space by joining JPL shortly after receiving his doctorate. His work there has spanned a broad range of planetary and astrophysics missions, including Deep Space 1 (DS1) and the Spitzer Space Telescope, as well as the development of interplanetary laser communications. One of Marc’s favorite hobbies is learning about the space activities of all space-faring nations. He has built an extraordinary personal collection of information (and memorabilia) from over 40 nations, featured in an amusing video tour geared for space buffs. He is very active in outreach, instilling in the public the power of science and the thrill and wonder of interplanetary adventures through his acclaimed DS1 and Dawn blogs and his popular public speaking.

4. Sunday, November 4, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Space art and more with the great space artist Doug Forrest.

He describes himself as

“I was born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland. As a very young child, I was enthralled watching the Apollo astronauts walking on the Moon. That was the foundation of a life long fascination for those missions. I’ve always liked to be creative and drawing was my favorite medium. As a child, I always believed that creating artwork, or a model would somehow bring me closer to the subject.

As an adult, I moved to London and started working as a visual effects cameraman in the movie industry. In the mid 90’s, during the 25th anniversary of Apollo 11, I began collecting books, photographs and models, relating to the early manned space flight programs. Since then, I have been fortunate to meet a lot of people who share my passion and I have built a fairly large collection, including some actual artifacts from the Apollo program.

In 1996, after the movie industry swapped optical cameras for computers, I moved to Los Angeles to work as a visual effects compositor. I currently live here with my partner, Yoshiko and our son, Mark.

As an artist, I’m interested in the human side of the early missions, and also, the geometry of the machines and equipment. I like the engineering of the launch towers, the spacesuits and the rocket engines. I’ve always been fascinated by the complexity of them and think that they can be looked at as pieces of art in themselves.

I’m a member of the International Association of Astronomical Artists (IAAA) and the British Interplanetary Society (BIS). In 2001, I wrote an article: “A Bid To Save A Modern Day Santa Maria” for the BIS magazine, “Spaceflight”, about preserving the last Saturn V launch umbilical tower (LUT). Since the mobile base was needed for the Space Shuttle program, the tower was dismantled and sat, in pieces, in a restricted area of the Kennedy Space Center. After learning that it was to be scrapped, I decided to write an article that was intended to increase awareness for the tower. I wanted to see it preserved and rebuilt again, as a monument to the program and the people that made it happen. The idea was to pair it with a full scale mock-up of a Saturn V standing next to it. My article created interest in the tower and a new campaign called “Save The Lut” was started. I was involved in the campaign for several years with others from around the world, via the internet. We came very close to raising the required funds, but unfortunately, due to environmental reasons, the tower remains were scrapped in 2004.

Now I hope, through my art, to help preserve the most amazing chapter of human exploration, ingenuity and achievement. One of my lifelong regrets is that I wasn’t able to attend a Saturn V launch, but I feel lucky to have witnessed the missions as they happened, and I’m looking forward to the next generation of exploration.”

