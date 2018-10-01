Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Barnard 150: Seahorse in Cepheus

Barnard 150: Seahorse in Cepheus

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu Oct 25, 2018 5:17 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Light-years across, this suggestive shape known as the Seahorse Nebula appears in silhouette against a rich, luminous background of stars. Seen toward the royal northern constellation of Cepheus, the dusty, obscuring clouds are part of a Milky Way molecular cloud some 1,200 light-years distant.

It is also listed as Barnard 150 (B150), one of 182 dark markings of the sky cataloged in the early 20th century by astronomer E. E. Barnard. Packs of low mass stars are forming within from collapsing cores only visible at long infrared wavelengths. Still, colorful stars in Cepheus add to the pretty, galactic skyscape.

Image Credit & Copyright: Data - Steve Milne & Barry Wilson, Processing - Steve Milne

Image Credit & Copyright: Data - Steve Milne & Barry Wilson, Processing - Steve Milne

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use