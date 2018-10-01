Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Light Pillars over Whitefish Bay

Light Pillars over Whitefish Bay

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Wed Oct 24, 2018 5:16 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

What’s happening in the sky? Unusual lights appeared last week to hover above Whitefish Bay on the eastern edge of Lake Superior between the USA and Canada.

Unsure of the cause, the Michigan-based astrophotographer switched camera lenses — from fisheye to telephoto — and soon realized he was seeing light pillars: vertical lines of light over a ground source that reflect from falling ice crystals. As the ground temperature was above freezing, the flat crystals likely melted as they approached the ground, creating a lower end to the vertical light pillars. The red ground lights originated from wind turbines on Ile Parisienne, a Canadian Island visible across the bay.

Image Credit & Copyright: Vincent Brady

Image Credit & Copyright: Vincent Brady

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use