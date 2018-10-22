This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, October 22, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Astronaut radiation and safety with Dr. Erik Seedhouse.

Erik Seedhouse is a Norwegian-Canadian suborbital astronaut. After completing his first degree the author joined the 2nd Battalion the Parachute Regiment. During his time in the ‘Para’s’, Erik spent six months in Belize, where he trained in the art of jungle warfare. Later, he spent many months learning the intricacies of desert warfare in Cyprus. He made more than 30 jumps from a C130, performed more than 200 helicopter abseils and fired more light anti-tank weapons than he cares to remember! Upon returning to the world of academia, the author embarked upon a Master’s degree, supporting his studies by winning prize money in 100km running races. After placing third in the World 100km Championships and setting the North American 100km record, Erik turned to ultra-distance triathlon, winning the World Endurance Triathlon Championships in 1995 and 1996. For good measure, he won the inaugural World Double Ironman Championships in 1995 and the infamous Decatriathlon, an event requiring competitors to swim 38km, cycle 1800km, and run 422km. Non-stop!. In 1996, Erik pursued his Ph.D. at the German Space Agency. While conducting his studies he won Ultraman Hawai’i and the European Ultraman Championships as well as completing the Race Across America bike race. Due to his success as the world’s leading ultra-distance triathlete Erik was featured in dozens of magazine and television interviews. In 1997, GQ magazine nominated him as the ‘Fittest Man in the World’.In 1999, Erik retired from being a pro triathlete and took a research position at Simon Fraser University. In 2005 the author worked as an astronaut training consultant for Bigelow Aerospace and wrote ‘Tourists in Space’, a training manual for spaceflight participants. In 2009 he was one of the final 30 candidates in the Canadian Space Agency’s Astronaut Recruitment Campaign. Between 2008 and 2013 he served as director of Canada’s manned centrifuge and hypobaric operations. Erik works as an Assistant Professor in Commercial Space Operations at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach campus. When not enjoying the sun on the Space Coast he spends as much time as possible in Sandefjord, Norway, and Kona, Hawaii.

2. Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (October 24, 2-3:30 GMT)

“To The Moon on a Sliderule” with William Ketchum.

William Ketchum is an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering, and a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Systems Management from the University of Southern California. He started his Aerospace career in 1956 at Edwards Air Force Base in Flight Test Engineering. He then worked for General Dynamics Space Systems Division specializing in cryogenic liquid propellant rocket propulsion systems, developing the Atlas and Centaur space launch vehicles. He participated in designing the Fully Reusable Space Shuttle, Space-Based Orbit Transfer Vehicles, and Nuclear-Thermal rockets for human interplanetary missions. His military experience was in the U.S. Army Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal testing the solid propellant Nike-Zeus Missile Defense System. His work is in Astronautics and Astrodynamics. He is a consultant for the next generation of Space Launch Systems, and he is developing a small reusable personal spaceplane. He has written many technical reports and papers and lectured on the history of the space program at schools and public events nationwide. He lives in San Diego, California.

3. Friday, October 26, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Space finance, economics and marketing with Dr. Thomas Matula.

Tom works both as a consultant and instructor, having taught marketing and management in the classroom for 23 years. In the last 15 years he has also taught online, greatly enjoying the increased interaction that comes from online learning. In his consulting work his focus has been on the application of innovations in the technology environment to business and the development of the space commerce industry.

He earned his BGS in General Studies at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in 1983. He earned his MBA in Management at New Mexico State University in 1986. He earned his Ph.D. in Business Administration at New Mexico State University in 1994 with the dissertation topic of Commercial Spaceports.

4. Sunday, October 28, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines, all callers welcome, space, science, STEM & Steam topics. Your topics of choice.

