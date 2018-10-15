This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, October 15, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

#dearMoon project news and updates with Dr. Ryan Kobrick.

Dr. Ryan L. Kobrick is an Assistant Professor of Spaceflight Operations (formerly Commercial Space Operations) in the College of Aviation at +Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach and Principal Investigator of the ERAU Spacesuit Utilization of Innovative Technology Laboratory (S.U.I.T. Lab). His research, working with students, in the ERAU S.U.I.T. Lab focuses on: assessing the work envelope during a simulated suborbital spaceflight intravehicular activity (IVA) using various pressure suits and motion capture; surface exploration extravehicular activity (EVA) metrics and spacesuit technologies using analogue research locations; and, research on lunar dust abrasion and spacecraft design and operations.

Ryan is the Chairman of the Board and President of Yuri’s Night, a USA 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the aim of connecting hundreds of thousands of people around the world to celebrate and honor the past of human spaceflight, while building a stairway to the future. In 2011 Yuri’s Night broke records with over 600 events in 75 countries around the world for the 50th Anniversary of Human Spaceflight and won the Space Frontier Foundation’s NewSpace Award for Best Presentation of Space (MMXI). Since 2001, Yuri’s Night has reached more than 4 million people.

From 2012-2016 Dr. Kobrick worked at Space Florida as a Project Manager for Research and Development, focusing on Florida research and development efforts including designing statewide business plan and research competitions as well as education programs to catalyze technology development in small satellites, digital manufacturing, and 3D printing. He Assists in developing federal proposal opportunities for Space Florida and potential partners from the academic and business communities. In 2015, Dr. Kobrick was inducted by the +International Astronautical Federation into the Young Space Leaders Recognition Programme.

Dr. Kobrick received his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario (2002), his Master’s of Space Studies degree from the International Space University in Strasbourg, France (2003), his Master’s of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University (2005) in University Park, PA, and his Doctorate of Philosophy degree in Aerospace Engineering Sciences (focus: Bioastronautics) from the University of Colorado at Boulder (2010) in Boulder, CO.

At CU-Boulder, Ryan’s Ph.D. thesis was titled “Characterization and Measurement Standardization of Lunar Dust Abrasion for Spacecraft Design and Operations”. Ryan’s dust research was awarded a 2007 NASA Graduate Student Researchers Program (GSRP) award. Ryan was the recipient of the 2006 AIAA Orville and Wilbur Wright Graduate Award, a three-time Achievement Rewards for College Scientists (ARCS) Scholar 2006-2009, and was a 2009 John A. Vise Memorial Scholarship recipient. Ryan helped re-start and stabilize the CU-Boulder chapter of the Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (CUSEDS) in 2005, and was an advisor for both SEDS Canada and Mars Society Canada’s Exploration Mars (ExMars) Program.

He has worked with the X PRIZE Foundation (2003, 2004 & 2006) developing the follow-on event to the $10 million ANSARI X PRIZE called the X PRIZE Cup, which aimed at bringing competing spaceship builders to New Mexico annually to compete in different flight categories. Ryan participated as a crewmember in The Mars Society’s Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) four times on crews 25 (2004), 44 / ExBeta (2006), 56 / ExGamma (2007), and 58 / FMARS Training (2007). From his MDRS experiences, he was selected for a 100-day Mars mission simulation in the High Canadian Arctic on Devon Island, Nunavut at the Mars Society’s Flashline Mars Arctic Research Station (FMARS). On the FMARS Crew 11 Long Duration Mission (F-XI LDM), he facilitated the Human Factors studies for the crew of 7 as well as being a crew engineer.

In 2010-2012, Ryan worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as a Postdoctoral Associate working with Prof. Dava Newman and Prof. Jeffrey Hoffman in the Man-Vehicle Laboratory. Projects included Inertial Measurement Unit applications for suborbital spaceflight and analogue research, robotic spacesuit testing, EVA safety and countermeasure strategies, and Spacecraft/Rover Hybrids for the Exploration of Small Solar System Bodies (NASA 11-11 NIAC-0648). He was the Event Director for MIT’s 150th Anniversary Exploration Symposium, “Earth, Air, Ocean and Space: The Future of Exploration”.

In his free time he plays ice hockey and sails/races as much as possible, enjoys skiing, SCUBA diving, hiking, photography, and film making.

2. Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (October 17, 2-3:30 GMT)

The movie “First Man” and Neil Armstrong going to the Moon with Michelle Evans.

Michelle Evans is the President of the Orange County Space Society. In addition, Michelle Evans is founder and president of Mach 25 Media and is a writer, photographer, and communications specialist for aerospace news worldwide through her company. She writes and produces publications, creates photographs, and produces video programs used across the country at government centers, museums, and observatories. Her clients include the Griffith Observatory, HBO, ABC Entertainment, and Space Camp (in both California and Turkey). Her articles have appeared in Ad Astra, Space Daily, Space.com, and many other sources. She grew up during the early space program, which included the exciting research flights of the X-15 rocket plane. Her dream for many years has been to write a book on the program, not from the technical perspective, but at a more personal level from those involved in the program. This has now come to fruition with a book contract with the University of Nebraska Press for Michelle’s work, “X-15: Wings Into Space, Flying the First Reusable Spacecraft.” Her book will be a part of the Outward Odyssey series covering human spaceflight history, and is scheduled for release in late 2011. Michelle is also president of the Orange County Space Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about space exploration. OCSS works closely with science centers and aerospace museums in Southern California, providing education and display services for astronaut appearances, lectures, book signings, and other space-related events. She has a deep passion for the future of humanity in space.

3. Friday, October 19, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

To be announced.

4. Sunday, October 21, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Commercial space news and updates from James A. M. Muncy.

James A. M. (Jim) Muncy is the President and founder of PoliSpace. Mr. Muncy started PoliSpace, an independent space policy consultancy, in early 2000 to help space entrepreneurs and intrepreneurs succeed at the nexus of space business, technology, and public affairs. His clients include several firms in the emerging private human space flight industry and companies offering commercial services to NASA spaceflight programs. His first client was the U.S. Air Force’s Military Space Plane program. Immediately prior to establishing this consultancy, Muncy spent over five years working in the U.S. Congress. From 1997 until 2000 he served on the Professional Staff of the House Science Committee’s Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee. In addition to being Chairman Dana Rohrabacher’s staff designee, Muncy held the lead responsibility on issues and programs such as reusable launch vehicles, human space flight commercialization, military space technology, export control reform, range modernization, and future NASA programs. Prior to this, Muncy spent over two years on Rep. Rohrabacher’s personal staff as his Legislative Assistant for Space. Prior to joining congressional staff at the start of 1995, Muncy had spent several years as a space policy and marketing consultant for various clients including NASA, NOAA, private industry, and the not-for-profit space community. In the mid-1980’s he worked for two and a half years as a policy assistant in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy under President Reagan, where he served as the White House’s Staff Liaison to the National Commission on Space. Muncy began his work in space policy in 1981 as a staff advisor in the Office of Congressman Newt Gingrich, where he helped Mr. Gingrich co-found the Congressional Space Caucus and promote visionary space policy legislation and initiatives. A long-time leader in the space advocacy community, Muncy co-founded the Space Frontier Foundation in 1988 and served as its Chairman of the Board for six years. Earlier he had served on the Board of Directors of both the National Space Society and the L5 Society. He is a frequent speaker and writer on space policy issues. Mr. Muncy holds an MS in Space Studies from the Center for Aerospace Sciences at the University of North Dakota and a BA from the University of Virginia, where he was an Echols Scholar.

