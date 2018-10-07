Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > SpaceX Successfully Launches SAOCOM 1A

SpaceX Successfully Launches SAOCOM 1A

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Mon Oct 8, 2018 9:24 am via: SpaceX
On Sunday, October 7 at 7:21 p.m. PDT, SpaceX successfully launched the SAOCOM 1A satellite from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The satellite was deployed about 12 minutes after liftoff.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage returned to land at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Air Force Base. This was SpaceX’s first land landing on the West Coast. LZ-4 is built on the former site of Space Launch Complex 4W, from which Titan rockets were previously launched.

