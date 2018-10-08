This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, October 8, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Spacecentral.net news and updates from Yalda Mousavinia.

Yalda Mousavinia is a co-founder of Space Cooperative, a new worker-owned cooperative that is creating a collective intelligence network for the strategic development of large scale projects to improve life on Earth and become a spacefaring civilization. The cooperative network will utilize blockchain technology to track mental and financial contributions from a dynamic number of participants, and will include democratic self-governance. Prior to Space Cooperative, Ms. Mousavinia was a Senior Product Manager at Oracle where she created solutions for the Project Portfolio Management cloud software suite. Her career as a product manager and designer for web platforms spans over nine years. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley and an Astronautical Engineering Certificate from UCLA.

2. Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (October 10, 2-3:30 GMT)

“Mythology and how we came to find our place in the cosmos through astronomy.” with Bernie Taylor.

Bernie Taylor is an independent naturalist, thought leader and author whose research explores the mythological connections and biological knowledge among prehistoric, indigenous and ancient peoples. His works in these areas include Biological Time (2004) and Before Orion: Finding the Face of the Hero (2017). Before Orion is premised on Joseph’s Campbell’s hero’s journey monomyth that is at the core of stories worldwide among indigenous peoples, the ancients, and our modern society. Before Orion explores a deeper root for this monomyth by looking at how hunter-gatherers viewed themselves within the natural and spiritual worlds through Paleolithic cave art from 40,000 years ago. Taylor proposes that select cave paintings are fundamental pieces in the human journey to self-realization, the foundation of written language, and a record of biological knowledge that irrevocably impacted some of the artistic styles, religious practices, and stories that are still with us. Taylor addresses a profound archaeological elephant in the room by opening up an uncharted place in our history, which points to the cultural ancestors of mankind in western North Africa. Before Orion will change the idea of who you think you are.

3. Friday, October 12, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Do we need a U.S. Space Force? Yes or No? with Dr. Namrata Goswami.

Dr Namrata Goswami is a Research Fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, New Delhi. Her areas of research include International Relations theory, Ethnic and Intra-State Conflicts and the theory and practice of conflict prevention, management and resolution.

4. Sunday, October 14, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Colin Stuart’s new book, “How To Live In Space”.

Colin Stuart is an astronomy author who has talked to over a third of a million people about the universe. His books have sold more than 150,000 copies worldwide and been translated into seventeen languages. He’s written over 150 popular science articles for publications including The Guardian, New Scientist, BBC Focus and the European Space Agency.

In recognition of his efforts to popularize astronomy, the asteroid (15347) Colinstuart is named after him and in 2014 he was awarded runner-up in the European Astronomy Journalism Prize. A Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, he’s talked about the wonders of the universe on Sky News, BBC News and BBC Radio 5Live.

