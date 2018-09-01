Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Highlights of the North Autumn Sky

Highlights of the North Autumn Sky

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Tue Sep 25, 2018 8:49 am via: NASA
What can you see in the night sky this season? The featured graphic gives a few highlights for Earth’s northern hemisphere. Viewed as a clock face centered at the bottom, early (northern) autumn sky events fan out toward the left, while late autumn events are projected toward the right. Objects relatively close to Earth are illustrated, in general, as nearer to the cartoon figure with the telescope at the bottom center — although almost everything pictured can be seen without a telescope.

As happens during any season, constellations appear the same year to year, and, as usual, the Leonids meteor shower will peak in mid-November. Also as usual, the International Space Station (ISS) can be seen, at times, as a bright spot drifting across the sky after sunset. Planets visible after sunset this autumn include Jupiter and Mars, and during late autumn, Saturn.

Illustration Credit & Copyright: Universe2go.com

