Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Rover 1A Hops on Asteroid Ryugu

Rover 1A Hops on Asteroid Ryugu

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Mon Sep 24, 2018 10:39 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Two small robots have begun hopping around the surface of asteroid Ryugu. The rovers, each the size of a small frying pan, move around the low gravity of kilometer-sized 162173 Ryugu by hopping, staying aloft for about 15 minutes and typically landing again several meters away. On Saturday, Rover 1A returned an early picture of its new home world, on the left, during one of its first hops.

On Friday, lander MINERVA-II-1 detached from its mothership Hayabusa2, dropped Rovers 1A and 1B, and then landed on Ryugu. Studying Ryugu could tell humanity not only about Ryugu’s surface and interior, but about what materials were available in the early Solar System for the development of life. Two more hopping rovers are planned for release, and Hayabusa2 itself is scheduled to collect a surface sample from Ryugu and return it to Earth for detailed analysis before 2021.

Image Credit & Copyright: ISAS, JAXA, Hayabusa2 Mission

Image Credit & Copyright: ISAS, JAXA, Hayabusa2 Mission

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use