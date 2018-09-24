This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, September 24, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Mars Academy USA news, information, projects, and plans from Dr. Susan Jewell.

Susan Ip-Jewell has been a leader, innovator, speaker and educator in the areas of space exploration, space medicine, “Let’s get S.T.E.A.M.E.D”. edutainment, and Astropreneurship. She has garnered extensive knowledge and skills in astronautics, exponential technology space medicine and human factors. She has trained in building crew teams for exploratory expeditions and analog missions in isolated and extreme environments. Her extensive background in building teams and excellent business and communication skills has led to the formation of Mars Academy USA (MAU) and pioneering the MARS MEDICS ANALOG ASTRONAUT TRAINING PROGRAM. and Space Surgery Institute (SSI). These organizations are focused on developing, simulation-based learning training programs, technological and innovative concepts, VRAR sim training “edutainment” content to improve quality of lives for Space and Earth, promote “Let’s get S.T.E.A.M.E.D” education, and pioneer visionary ideas for human space exploration and future settlements on Mars and Moon. Currently, she is focused on developing Mars Academy USA (MAU), a 21st century academy offering experiential learning and unique simulation programs for NextGen young astronauts, professionals, scientists, and astropreneurs. She is the recipient of many awards, including the Marie Marvinght Award in Technologies and Innovations for Space” by Aerospace Medical Association recognizing pioneering visionaries in space exploration, and the National Space Society/s ISDC “Living in Space” Award for pioneering future space innovations and enabling development of Martian settlements. Susan is a graduate of International Space University (ISU), a recipient of the Google scholarship to attend Singularity University, SU, Graduate Studies Program (GSP15), at NASA Ames in San Francisco. Susan was co-founder of The Clinic, LLC an early pioneer company offering integrated wellness and telemedicine in Los Angeles. She trained at NASA Johnson Space Center and University of Texas Medical Branch, Aerospace Residency Summer Aviation and Space Medicine Program. Participated as first tier support team.in NASA funded HI-SEAS, Hawaii Space Exploration Analogue Simulation project, a 120 day Mars analog study and Commander for upcoming Mar’s Society’s Mars Desert Research MarsVR simulation Crew197. President/Founder The Clinic Integrated Telehealth & Multi-Media Health Branding Co. Trained as a Medical Scientist in Depart of Molecular Therapeutics & Drug Discovery, National Cancer Institute, NIH and UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Depart of Medical & Molecular Pharmacology. A TV/radio/social media health Expert (CBS, Fox, ABC, NBC). Recipient of NIH fellowships: Cancer Research Training Award & National Research Scientist Award.

2. Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (September 26, 2-3:30 GMT)

Open Lines. You choose the discussion topics. Everyone welcome.

3. Friday, September 21, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Teachers In Space Updates with Elizabeth Kennick.

Liz Kennick has directed the Teachers in Space (TIS) program since 2011, initially as a project manager for the Space Frontier Foundation (SFF). In 2014 Liz and her management team incorporated TIS as an educational nonprofit organization in the state of New York.

A member of SFF’s Board from 2009-2013, Liz was previously Vice President of Client Technology at Morgan Stanley with a $2M annual budget for 1700 software users. She holds degrees in Information Systems / Operations Analysis, English, and Education and is certified as a Project Management Professional and as a Network Engineer. Liz is co-founder of NYC’s Software Process Improvement Network and has produced Yuri’s Night NY, a space-themed party for 200+ guests, annually since 2008, and TEDxMidTownNY, as space-themed speaker series, in 2010-2011.

Liz created the Space Frontier Foundation’s Business Plan Bootcamp for the 5 finalists in the foundation’s 2011 Business Plan Competition, and was a judge at the 2011 SEDS Student Business Plan Competition. She created Escape Guesthouse LLC, a boutique bed and breakfast in Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and sold it in 2013 for 3 times purchase price.

She has flown on ZeroG, experienced centrifuge and hypobaric chamber training, scuba dived to 70 feet, and climbed Cotopaxi, Earth’s highest extinct volcano. Liz is a frequent speaker on The Space Show, The Invisible World, Rotary Club and TEDx events, and at conferences such as NewSpace, SpaceVision, Project World and the International Space Development Conference (ISDC).

4. Sunday, September 23, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Exploring The Solar System Through Low-Latency Telepresence (LLT) with Dan Adamo.

Dan Adamo is a graduate of the University of Rochester (BS Optical Engineering, 1975) and the University of Houston, Clear Lake City (MS Physical Sciences, 1981). From 1979 to 2008, he was employed as a contractor at Johnson Space Center. Throughout that interval, he was involved with space mission trajectory simulation, design, and operations. Beginning in 1990, he supported 60 Space Shuttle flights from Mission Control’s Flight Dynamics Officer (FDO) Console. In July 2008, he retired from regular employment to pursue astrodynamics research and consulting tasks full-time. He regularly participates in educational outreach activities.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.