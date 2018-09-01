Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Cocoon Nebula Deep Field

Cocoon Nebula Deep Field

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Wed Sep 19, 2018 5:20 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Inside the Cocoon Nebula is a newly developing cluster of stars. The cosmic Cocoon on the upper right also punctuates a long trail of obscuring interstellar dust clouds to its left. Cataloged as IC 5146, the beautiful nebula is nearly 15 light-years wide, located some 3,300 light years away toward the northern constellation of the Swan (Cygnus).

Like other star forming regions, it stands out in red, glowing, hydrogen gas excited by young, hot stars and blue, dust-reflected starlight at the edge of a nearly invisible molecular cloud. In fact, the bright star near the center of this nebula is likely only a few hundred thousand years old, powering the nebular glow as it slowly clears out a cavity in the molecular cloud’s star forming dust and gas. This exceptionally deep color view of the Cocoon Nebula traces tantalizing features within and surrounding the dusty stellar nursery.

Image Credit & Copyright: Marcel Drechsler (Baerenstein Obs.)

Image Credit & Copyright: Marcel Drechsler (Baerenstein Obs.)

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use