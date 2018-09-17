This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, September 17, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Dr. Chris Impey’s new book, “Einstein’s Monsters”.

Dr. Chris Impey is a University Distinguished Professor and Deputy Head of the Department, in charge of all academic programs. His research interests are observational cosmology, gravitational lensing, and the evolution and structure of galaxies. He has 160 refereed publications and 60 conference proceedings, and his work has been supported by $18 million in grants from NASA and the NSF. As a professor, he has won eleven teaching awards, and he has been heavily involved in curriculum and instructional technology development. Impey is a past Vice President of the American Astronomical Society. He has also been an NSF Distinguished Teaching Scholar, a Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar, and the Carnegie Council on Teaching’s Arizona Professor of the Year. Impey has written over thirty popular articles on cosmology and astrobiology and co-authored two introductory textbooks. His first popular book “The Living Cosmos,” was published in 2007 by Random House; his second, called “How It Ends,” will be published in 2010 by Norton. He was a co-chair of the Education and Public Outreach Study Group for the Astronomy Decadal Survey of the National Academy of Sciences. In 2009 he was elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

2. Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (September 19, 2-3:30 GMT)

Astronomy, advocacy and much more with John Jossy.

John Jossy is a certified Space Cadet. He can trace his budding interest in space development back to the early 1970s when as a teenager he watched Star Trek, saw 2001: A Space Odyssey and voraciously read Analog Science Fiction and Fact. In high school, as an amateur astronomer he built two telescopes by hand and wrote a report on space solar power satellites in his senior physics class.

John holds a Bachelors Degree in Physical Science with a minor in Astronomy from UC Berkeley. In 1980 he was hired as a Product Assurance Engineer at Varian Microwave Power Tube Division where he worked on a Department of Energy program to develop a 200 kilowatt continuous wave microwave tube called a gyrotron used in nuclear fusion research.

All through the 1980s John continued his hobby as an amateur astronomer and began photographing celestial objects and selling them at art shows. In 1986 he traveled to New Zealand to photograph Halley’s Comet.

During the 1990s he joined Project Astro, a program of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific fostering collaboration between amateur astronomers and K-12 teachers to bring space science lesson plans into the classroom.

He became hooked on space advocacy after reading the High Frontier and has been a Senior Associate of the Space Studies Institute since its early days, as well as a member of the National Space Society.

From 1990 to 1993 he published a bi-monthly newsletter called Space Colonization Progress. From 1993 – 1994 he was Technical Editor for the Space Faring Gazette, the newsletter of the Golden Gate Chapter of the National Space Society.

John participated in the Alliance for Space Development’s March Storm in 2016 traveling to Washington DC to meet with members of Congress advocating space development initiatives.

He is currently Director of Corporate Quality Systems at a leading orthodontic medical device manufacturer utilizing the largest 3D printing operation in the world.

3. Friday, September 21, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

NewSpace Business Plan Competition with Meagan Crawford.

Meagan Crawford, Managing Partner at Brand Delta-V, is a leading space industry advocate, as well as a marketing and public relations expert who specializes in helping companies communicate the benefits of their product, brand, and stock offering. As a successful entrepreneur herself, she draws on years of experience across a wide range of industries including oil & gas, entertainment, consumer products, and biotech. In the past decade, she has turned her expertise towards the most exciting new business sector of this generation: NewSpace.

Meagan is also a Principal of Ramsey Financial, a Houston-based family office where she investigates cutting-edge business sectors, such as NewSpace, as part of Ramsey’s long-term investment initiatives. Since 2009, she has also been a managing team member of the NewSpace Business Plan Competition, where she has reviewed hundreds of space startup business plans and coached dozens of teams on how to strengthen their investment offering.

4. Sunday, September 23, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Interorbital Space Systems updates from Roderick and Randa Milliron.

Randa Milliron is the CEO and co-founder of Interorbital Systems (IOS), a private-sector rocket manufacturing and orbital space launch corporation based in Mojave, California. Randa holds a BA in Psychology and an MA in African Languages from Duquesne University. She is a doctoral candidate in Communication at Humboldt Universitaet, Berlin, Germany, and has undertaken additional formal studies in Chemistry. Randa’s current scientific involvement at Interorbital Systems includes experimentation in the development of heat-resistant composite materials. She also coordinates marketing, all regulatory and launch licensing issues, as well as documenting all rocket engine and launch vehicle systems testing. Roderick Milliron, President, Co-Founder, and Chief Scientist of Interorbital Systems holds a BS in Mathematics from the University of Pittsburgh, with graduate work in Chemistry at the Freie Universitaet in Berlin, Germany. Mr. Milliron has over two decades of experience in the Aerospace Industry– as an engineer with Grumman Aerospace and General Dynamics–before founding Interorbital in 1996. At IOS, he has designed and successfully designed, prototyped, and fired space-capable rocket engines using both cryogenic and storable liquid propellants. He is responsible for the entire design of both the Sea Star microsat launcher and the Neptune manned orbital rockets. Rod’s goal is to provide the transportation system to affordably access Low Earth Orbit, the Moon and beyond — and to play a role in exploring and colonizing the Solar System.

