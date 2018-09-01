Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Milky Way over Troll's Tongue

Milky Way over Troll's Tongue

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Tue Sep 11, 2018 5:18 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

You have to take a long hike to see the Troll’s Tongue — ten hours over rocky terrain. And in this case, it took three trips to capture the landform below a clear night sky. Trolltunga itself is a picturesque rock protrusion extending about 700 meters over mountainous cliffs near Lake Ringedalsvatnet in Norway.

The overhang is made of billion-year-old Precambrian bedrock that was carved out by glaciers during an ice-age about 10,000 years ago. The featured picture is a composite of two exposures, a 15-second image of the foreground Earth followed 40 minutes later by an 87-second exposure of the background sky. Thousands of discernable stars dot the backdrop starscape in addition to billions of unresolved stars in the nearly vertical band of our Milky Way Galaxy.

Image Credit & Copyright: Ruslan Merzlyakov (RMS Photography)

Image Credit & Copyright: Ruslan Merzlyakov (RMS Photography)

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use