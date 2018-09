On Monday, September 10th, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 successfully lifted off at 12:45 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida carrying the Telstar 18 VANTAGE satellite to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO). The satellite was deployed approximately 32 minutes after liftoff.

Following stage separation, the first stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 landed on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.