This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, September 10, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Particle beam and laser interstellar propulsion with Dr. Chris Limbach.

Dr. Chris Limbach is an assistant professor of Aerospace Engineering at Texas A&M University in College Station, TX. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Engineering Physics and Astronomy from the University of Arizona and received his Ph.D. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University in 2015. After joining Texas A&M, Dr. Limbach founded the Laser Diagnostics and Plasma Devices Laboratory (LDPDL) which focuses on developing photonic and plasma-based solutions to contemporary problems in aerospace engineering. His research focuses on creating revolutionary capabilities in ground test and measurement for hypersonic and reentry flows as well as plasma- and laser-based approaches to high-speed flow control, combustion and propulsion. Previous and ongoing research has been funded through grants by the Air Force, Navy, NASA, NIOSH, and in collaborations with private industry. Dr. Limbach is also the 2017 recipient of the Nakayama Medal (in recognition of outstanding young investigators in fluid visualization), and is currently a member of the AIAA and the AIAA PlasmaDynamics and Lasers Technical committee. Recently, Dr. Limbach also became a NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program Fellow.

2. Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (September 12, 2-3:30 GMT)

Cislunar Transportation Architecture and Dallas Bienhoff’s company Cislunar Space Development Company.

Mr. Bienhoff has a passion for extending humanity out from Earth into and beyond the solar system. Dallas Bienhoff is the Founder of Cislunar Space Development Company, LLC. He established CSDC in June 2017 to create commercial transportation from low Earth orbit to the Moon’s surface and all points in between. Prior to creating Cislunar Space Development Company, Dallas was Space Architect, Project Manager, Capture Team Lead and Proposal Manager at The Boeing Company focused on human Space Exploration missions and commercial Space opportunities. While at Boeing, Mr. Bienhoff developed concepts for Moon and Mars human exploration missions, lunar habitats, propellant depots, Space tugs, Moon shuttles, commercial Space stations, crew return vehicles and reusable launch vehicles. Dallas was also FGB co-lead, the first ISS module, on the NASA Russian Integration team. In addition, he has led and supported studies on Space-based solar power, International Moon Base, Moon Village and in situ resource utilization on the Moon and Mars. Dallas has a Master of Science in Engineering from California State University – Northridge and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology.





3. Sunday, September 16, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

The Space Plan updates and more with Jay Wittner and Ron Jones.

Jay Wittner serves as President of Integrated Space Analytics (the company behind the Integrated Space Plan), is a Founding Partner of the Space Finance Group, and is currently serving his 4th term on the National Space Society’s Board of Directors. He has been a member of the National Space Society and other space advocacy groups since 1986 and has participated in over a dozen of the National Space Society’s ISDC conferences. During his service on the National Space Society Board he has served on several committees, and for several years he was Vice President of Membership and a member of the Executive Committee. His financial support of NSS was recognized by a permanent appointment to the Buzz Aldrin Council. Outside of the space arena, he serves as President of Kickstarter Coaching, a consulting firm providing advice & support on crowdfunding campaigns. Since graduating from Emory University Business School with a degree in Finance, Mr. Wittner has worked in and consulted on numerous industries including: crowdfunding, investing, jewelry, non-profits, real estate, retail, and space.

Ron Jones is a partner and the Space Systems Lead in Integrated Space Analytics (ISA), recently created to update and automate the Integrated Space Plan. He is also the Marketing Director for BioSpace Experiments, Inc. (BSE), which provides low-cost, turn-key access to space for microgravity researchers. He was Deputy PM of the BSE’s (and ITA’s) CREST 1 and 2 experiment payload packages which successfully flew on back-to-back Space Shuttle missions STS-134 and STS-135 and the International Space Station (ISS) in 2011. During the day, Mr. Jones works for the Boeing Company as their Product Lifecycle Management Legacy Engineering Office Lead which has responsibility for all engineering data from all of Boeing’s former/inactive programs. He was the Data Management Lead on Boeing’s Phantom Ray UAV (X-45C) team where he was responsible for the trade study that drove the selection of the NASA Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) to transport the Phantom Ray to Edwards AFB in California for flight testing, the first (and only) non-Shuttle use of the SCA. Prior to employment at Boeing, many remember Mr. Jones as Vice President and first Executive Director of Buzz Aldrin’s ShareSpace Foundation from ’98 to ’02. Before ShareSpace, he worked for 12 years on various aspects of the Space Shuttle program for Rockwell International and Martin Marietta. While in Rockwell’s Advanced Projects group in the late ’80’s – early ’90’s he worked IR&D relating to NASA’s Space Exploration Initiative (SEI). There he developed the Integrated Space Plan (ISP) which became an internationally recognized marketing tool of Rockwell’s Business Development organization. Prior to Martin Marietta, Mr. Jones worked at NASA/Ames Research Center where he was a member of the team that developed the Kuiper Airborne Observatory (KAO) telescope low-light level video acquisition and tracking system. He was a KAO flight crew member, R&D Technician and video and acquisition tracking system operator. As a NASA college intern, he conceived, designed, and developed the infrared telescope’s oscillating secondary mirror system.

