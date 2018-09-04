This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (September 5, 2-3:30 GMT)

Personal Spaceflight Symposium updates and new from Dr. Patricia Hynes.

Ms. Hynes serves as the Director of the New Mexico Space Grant Consortium (NMSGC), NASA Experimental Program for Competitive Research (EPSCoR), and AIAA Associate Fellow. In her role as NMSGC Director, she became involved in development of Spaceport America and commercial space programs in 1991. In 2005, she co-founded the International Symposium for Personal and Commercial Spaceflight (ISPCS) with Bill Gaubatz. In 2009, with proceeds from ISPCS, she founded the Student Launch Program which provides annual access to space from Spaceport America for research experiments. She is a graduate of New Mexico State University with a Ph.D. Business Administration, and graduate of the ISU Executive Management Course in 2014.

2. Friday, September 7, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

National Security Space News from Sandra Erwin.

Sandra Erwin is a journalist and national security writer for Space News. She writes about military space programs, policy, technology and the industry that supports this sector. Sandra has covered the military, the Pentagon, Congress and the defense industry for nearly two decades as editor of NDIA’s National Defense Magazine and Pentagon correspondent for Real Clear Defense.

3. Sunday, September 9, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Can Mars be terraformed? with Dr. Bruce Jakosky.

MAVEN Mars orbiter Principal Investigator Bruce Jakosky is a Professor in the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics and the Department of Geological Sciences at the University of Colorado in Boulder, and also heads up the University of Colorado’s team in the NASA Astrobiology Institute. He teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in both Earth and planetary geology and extraterrestrial life, including both the science and the societal and philosophical issues relating to the science. He has been involved with several space missions, including Viking, the Solar Mesosphere Explorer, Clementine, Mars Observer, Mars Global Surveyor and Mars Odyssey. He also serves as a member of the Planetary Society’s Advisory Council.

