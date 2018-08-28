This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:





1. Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (August 29, 2-3:30 GMT)

Tethers Unlimited, tether news from Dr. Robert Hoyt.

Dr. Hoyt is Chief Executive Officer of Tethers Unlimited, Inc., a space technology research and development firm located in the Seattle area. During his sixteen year career, Dr. Hoyt has worked on a variety of advanced space technologies, including plasma thruster propulsion, solar thermal propulsion, electrostatic antennas, space debris mitigation technologies, and, of course, space tethers. In 1991, while a graduate student, Rob Hoyt invented two technologies that may help revolutionize space travel as we know it. The first is a multiline tether structure with failsafe characteristics called the Hoytether, which may enable space tethers to survive the space debris environment for many years. The second is the ‘Momentum-Exchange/Electrodynamic-Reboost’ tether transportation system, which combines propellantless electrodynamic propulsion with momentum-exchange techniques to create a system that can boost many payloads from low Earth orbit to higher orbits without using propellant. Over the past several years he has also pioneered a concept for using high-voltage tether structures in space to clean up natural and man-made radiation belts. In 1994, he and the renowned physicist and science fiction author, Dr. Robert L. Forward, co-founded Tethers Unlimited to develop space tether technologies, and over the past dozen years he has led its growth to a profitable 18-person company specializing in tether technologies, nanosatellite systems, and scientific computing.

2. Friday, August 31, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

STEM and space in Africa & South Africa with Bjarke Gotfredsen.

Bjarke has more than 30 years experience in Information & Communication Technology. He ran his own consulting company in Denmark, before moving to South Africa in 1999, where he worked with several IT companies at board level. He was instrumental in forming the South African Legal Information Institute, and in 2008 co-founded the Meta Economic Development Organisation (MEDO) with Judi Sandrock. Bjarke founded XinaBox in 2015, having not found the right tools to bring STEM alive in the classroom, as part of the MEDO.SPACE initiative.

Bjarke has a B.Sc. in IT from the Business University of Copenhagen, and an MBA from GIBS, and has published in international journals, and holds world wide patents in ICT security processes.People might not know … Bjarke enjoys long walks in the mountains around Cape Town, sometimes venturing as far as 25km, accompanied by a Sat phone and his Apple Watch to take notes.

