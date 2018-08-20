This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, August 20, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

LOP-G, artificial gravity and much more with Brent Sherwood, Dr. Theodore. W. Hall and Dr. A. Scott Howe.

Mr. Brent Sherwood is a space architect with 30 years of professional experience in the space industry. In a 17-year career at Boeing, he led concept engineering for human planetary exploration, manufacturing engineering for ISS module integration, and program development for many commercial and space science projects including Sea Launch, commercial modules for the ISS, and Mars Sample Return. Sherwood has been at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory since 2005. He is currently Program Manager for planetary mission formulation, funding and coaching teams that conceive and propose science mission concepts to NASA for exploring the solar system.

He has a B.A. in liberal arts from Yale, a Master of Architecture from the Yale School of Architecture, and an M.S. in aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland. He has published and presented over 50 papers on the exploration, development, and settlement of space; and the AIAA book Out of This World: The New Field of Space Architecture. He is a member of AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics), where he chairs the Space Architecture Technical Committee and is on the Executive Steering Committee for the annual Space Forum conference. He also serves on the Board of the American Astronautical Society.

Dr. Theodore W. Hall graduated from the University of Michigan in 1981 with a professional Master of Architecture degree (M.Arch.), but as a de facto computer programmer – beginning with computer-aided architectural design, building information modeling and system analysis, morphing into general 3D geometric modeling and visualization, and culminating in virtual reality. In his “day job” he now works at the University of Michigan as a virtual-reality visualization specialist, developing software and providing consultation for projects throughout the University. When his first programming job ended with the project funding in 1986, he entered the Doctoral Program in Architecture (Arch.D.) and ultimately produced a dissertation on “The Architecture of Artificial-Gravity Environments for Long-Duration Space Habitation” in 1994. He was a founding member of the Space Architecture Technical Committee (SATC) in the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), and chaired the committee 2010-2014. He also organized and chaired the space-architecture sessions at the International Conference on Environmental Systems (ICES) 2007-2010 and 2013-2014. He regards space architecture as his “expensive hobby,” and continues to attend conferences and publish occasional papers on the subject of design for artificial gravity.

Dr. A. Scott Howe is a licensed architect and robotics engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He earned PhDs in industrial and manufacturing systems engineering from Hong Kong University and in architecture from University of Michigan. Dr. Howe spent 13 years of practice in Tokyo, Japan, and taught for 6 years at Hong Kong University. He specializes in robotic construction and currently is on the NASA development team building long-duration human habitats for deep space and permanent outposts for the moon and Mars. Dr. Howe is also a member of the JPL All-Terrain Hex-Limbed Extra-Terrestrial Explorer (ATHLETE) robotic mobility system development team, Mars Sample Return Orbiter team, and HabEx exoplanet telescope team.

