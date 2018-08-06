SpaceX Successfully Launched Merah Putih

On Tuesday, August 7th at 1:18 a.m. EDT, Falcon 9 successfully lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida carrying the Merah Putih mission for PT Telkom Indonesia. The satellite was deployed approximately 32 minutes after liftoff into its targeted Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage, which previously flew on the first Block 5 mission in May 2018, successfully landed on SpaceX’s “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.