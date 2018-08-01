Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Eclipsed Moon and Mars over Mountains

Eclipsed Moon and Mars over Mountains

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Tue Aug 7, 2018 8:14 am via: NASA
There is something unusual about this astronomically-oriented photograph. It’s not obvious — it was discovered only during post-processing. It is not the Moon, although capturing the Moon rising during a total lunar eclipse is quite an unusually interesting sight. (Other interesting images also captured during last month’s eclipse can be found here.)

It is not Mars, found to the lower right of the Moon, although Mars being captured near its brightest also makes for an unusually interesting sight. (Mars is visible nearly the entire night this month; other interesting images of it can be found here.) It is not the foreground mountains, although the French Alps do provide unusually spectacular perspectives on planet Earth. (Other interesting mountainous starscapes can be found here.) It is the goat.

Image Credit & Copyright: Clément Brustel

