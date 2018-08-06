This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, August 6, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Ghost Dunes on Mars with Dr. Mackenzie Day.

Mackenzie Day is a planetary scientist who focuses on the behavior of terrestrial and extraterrestrial dunes. A recent member of the Mars Science Laboratory team, and newly minted Assistant Professor at UCLA, Day has used orbital and ground-based remote sensing to study dune fields all over Mars. On Earth, Day studies how wind changes the landscape, with an eye for understanding ancient deserts as well as modern ones. Using everything from rock hammers to wind tunnels, she continues to draw parallels between the patterns of wind-blown sand on Earth and Mars, and in the modern and ancient.

2. Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (August 8, 2-3:30 GMT)

Mars Society Conference and more with Dr. Robert Zubrin.

Dr. Robert Zubrin is a noted author and the Founder of The Mars Society. The Mars Society, an international organization dedicated to furthering the exploration and settlement of Mars by both public and private means. Dr. Zubrin is also President of Pioneer Astronautics, an aerospace R&D company located in Lakewood, Colorado. Dr. Zubrin was formerly a Staff Engineer at Lockheed Martin Astronautics in Denver, he holds a Masters degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics and a Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Washington. Zubrin is the inventor of several unique concepts for space propulsion and exploration, the author of over 100 published technical and non-technical papers in the field, and was a member of Lockheed Martin’s “scenario development team” charged with developing broad new strategies for space exploration. In that capacity, he was responsible for developing the “Mars Direct” mission plan, a strategy which by using Martian resources, allows a human Mars exploration program to be conducted at a cost 1/8th that previously estimated by NASA. Zubrin is known internationally as one of the most creative engineers working in the aerospace industry today, and he and his work have been subject of much favorable press coverage in The Economist, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, the London Times, The Washington Post, Fortune Magazine, Newsweek, Air and Space Smithsonian, Popular Science, Omni, Space News, and many other publications. He is the holder of two US Patents, and has two more pending. In addition to his technical publications, Dr. Zubrin is the author of “The Case for Mars: How We Shall Settle the Red Planet and Why We Must,” published by Simon and Schuster’s Free Press Division in Oct. 1996, and “Entering Space: Creating a Spacefaring Civilization,” published by Tarcher Putnam in Aug. 1999, and “Mars on Earth” published by Tarcher Penguin in Sept. 2003. His book, “The Holy Land,” is a science fiction satire of the current situation in the Middle East. Dr. Zubrin has also written a play about Benedict Arnold. His latest book, “How To Live On Mars: A Trusty Guidebook To Surviving And Thriving On The Red Planet,” is a must read.

3. Friday, August 10, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Space and the global commons issue and more with Dr. Henry Hertzfeld.

Dr. Henry R. Hertzfeld, (Ph.D., Temple University; J.D., George Washington University) is the Director of the Space Policy Institute and a Research Professor of Space Policy and International Affairs at The Elliott School. His research interests include economic and legal issues of space policy, commercial uses of space technologies, technology policy, innovation and technology transfer, microeconomic analysis and administrative law.

4. Sunday, August 12, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Mike Ciancone’s new book, “Forward to Spaceflight” and more.

Michael Ciancone is an engineer with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at the Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, Texas. He currently serves as the NASA Lead for safety and mission assurance (S&MA) on the European Service Module of the Orion Program. He received a BS in Engineering (Fluid and Thermal Sciences) and a BA in Psychology from Case Western Reserve University.

Mr. Ciancone started his career with NASA as a research engineer, but soon transitioned to the fledgling space station program as a subsystem engineer for solar dynamic and photovoltaic power systems at the NASA Lewis Research Center (LeRC) in Cleveland, Ohio. During this time, he spent one year at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC as a Technical Policy Analyst. Following his return from DC, Mr. Ciancone served as the Safety Manager for Work Package-04 (Electrical Power System) of Space Station Freedom. Following the consolidation of space station work at JSC, Mr. Ciancone served as the System Safety Lead for LeRC payload experiments on the Space Shuttle Microgravity Science Laboratory (MSL) mission (STS-83/94). Following the completion of that mission, Mr. Ciancone accepted an offer to transfer to JSC to serve as the Executive Director of the STS/ISS Payload Safety Review Panel. In this capacity, he managed the safety review of hundreds of payload experiments on both Shuttle and the ISS, and negotiated the formation of comparable safety review panels by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). When the Constellation Program was begun, he was assigned to support the system safety effort, which in turn led to his current assignment on the Orion Program.

Mr. Ciancone prepared Foreword to Spaceflight: An Illustrated Bibliography of Pre-1958 Publications on Rocketry and Space Travel (Apogee, 2018) as an update to his previous publication, The Literary Legacy of the Space Age (Amore Press, 1998). In his spare time, Mr. Ciancone chairs the History Committee of the American Astronautical Society (AAS) and is a member of the History Committee of the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA). Amongst his AAS activities, Mr. Ciancone manages the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History and the Emme Award for Astronautical Literature. He also organized publication of the first English translation of Hermann Oberth’s seminal monograph, Die Rakete zu den Planetenrӓumen and was an area editor for Space Exploration and Humanity—A Historical Encyclopedia (2010, ABC-CLIO).. HMr. Ciancone has written articles on David Lasser and Luigi Gussalli and served as the Guest Curator on the “Cleveland and Outer Space – The Cleveland Rocket Society (1933-37)” exhibit at the Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland.

Along the way, Mr. Ciancone founded the NASA Hot Pepper Club at NASA LeRC in 1994 to provide a forum for employees who shared a common interest in the cultivation and/or ingestion of hot peppers and/or hot pepper products.

