This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, July 30, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Libby Jackson is today’s guest.

Libby is the author of the excellent book “Galaxy Girls.”

Libby Jackson is currently the Human Spaceflight and Microgravity Programme Manager for the UK Space Agency, so she is responsible for the UK’s Human Spaceflight and Microgravity programmes on the International Space Station (ISS).

Libby Jackson’s enthusiasm for space travel started young, when, as a seven-year-old, she wrote a Travel Guide to Mars. Aged fifteen she attended Space School, before choosing A-Levels in Physics, Maths, Further Maths and Music. She developed an interest in human spaceflight aged seventeen, after shadowing a flight director at NASA Johnson Space Center. She went on to complete a BSc in Physics at Imperial College London in 2002 and an MEng in Astronautics and Space Engineering at Cranfield University in 2003.

After graduating from Cranfield, Jackson worked as a graduate engineer at EADS Astrium. From 2007, Libby Jackson worked at Europe’s control centre for the International Space Station (ISS) as a flight instructor and controller. She became director for the ISS European Space Agency (ESA) Columbus Module in 2010. Jackson joined the UK Space Agency in 2014 and became spokesperson for Tim Peake’s mission to the ISS. She had previously met Peake when working at the NASA Johnson Space Center, just after he had been selected by ESA. In 2016 and 2018, Jackson spoke at the National Student Space Conference, hosted by UK Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (UKSEDS), the UK’s national student space society.She coordinated the UK Space Agency education and outreach programme for Peake’s mission.

2. Friday, August 3, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Dr. Thais Russomano’s new book, “Into Space.”

Professor Thais Russomano, MD, PhD is Founder, CEO and Scientific Director of InnovaSpace, in a role providing leadership and direction to open up the world of Space and the Space Life Sciences to broaden and enable participation in this unique area, where Space becomes a platform for social, cultural and scientific development.

Thais has more than twenty-five years of experience in the field of Space Life Sciences with a strong academic and research background. She single-handedly founded and coordinated for 18 years the Microgravity Centre in Brazil, a unique and internationally recognised reference centre in Latin America in the study of Human Space Physiology and Space Biomedical Engineering, now boasting eight laboratories focused in the fields of Aerospace Medicine, Human Physiology, Biomedical Engineering, and Telemedicine & eHealth. In addition she is Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of the International Space Medicine Consortium Inc, a US based company seeking to enhance and develop knowledge and technology in space human exploration, and Director of International Relations for the Human Spaceflight Capitalisation Office (HuSCO), based at Harwell in the UK. Thais is also the Deputy Director of the Space Physiology and Health Master’s degree course at King’s College London, and a Senior Lecturer in Space Life Science, aviation medicine and telehealth. Additionally, she is a guest lecturer in Space and Design at Aalto University Finland and in Telehealth at Deggendorf Institute of Technology, Germany.

A medical doctor specialising in internal and emergency medicine, Thais completed her Master’s Degree in Aerospace Medicine at Wright State University, Ohio, USA in 1991 and subsequently, a PhD in Space Physiology at King’s College London, UK in 1998. Thais has been involved for a number of years in research projects in partnership with the German Space Agency (DLR), where she acts as a guest scientist. She has participated in two European Space Agency (ESA) sponsored parabolic flight campaigns in Bordeaux, France, researching a new technique for administering extra-terrestrial CPR, and testing a medical device (Earlobe Arterialised Blood Collector – EABC) for the collection of arterialised blood in space.

Thais is an active participant in the international scientific community, being an elected Academician of the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA), and the International Academy of Aviation and Space Medicine, among others. She continues to contribute to international working groups in the field of manned space flight, most recently as a part of the International Space Committee’s ISO Space Systems – Man-Life Activity Support Systems and Equipment Integration in Space Flight, and the IAA, Medical Safety Guidelines for Space Crews Involved in Short-Duration Commercial Orbital Flight Operations.

Thais is the holder of seven patents for products and processes related to Space Life Sciences and Aerospace Biomedical Engineering.

3. Sunday, August 5, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Yet to be determined.





