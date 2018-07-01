The Teapot and the Milky Way

The recognizable stars of the Teapot asterism in the constellation Sagittarius posed with the Milky Way over Death Valley, planet Earth on this quiet, dark night. The surreal scene was appropriately captured from Teakettle Junction, marked by the wooden sign adorned with terrestrial teapots and kettles on the rugged road to Racetrack Playa.

Shining against the luminous starlight of the central Milky Way is bright planet Saturn, just above the star at the celestial teapot’s peak. But the brightest celestial beacon, high above the southern horizon, is an orange tinted Mars at upper left in the frame.