This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, July 16, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

WFIRST, JWST, and Hubble with Dr. Jason Kalirai.

Dr. Jason Kalirai is an astronomer at STScI, He studies the formation and evolution of stars and galaxies in the local universe. His current research interests involve imaging and spectroscopic observations of resolved stellar populations, such as nearby star clusters and dwarf galaxies. He is also the STScI Project Scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), NASA’s next flagship astrophysics mission. In addition, he is a member of the WFIRST team.

2. Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (July 18, 2-3:30 GMT)

Space news and updates from Robert Zimmerman.

Robert Zimmerman is a well known and respected space historian and author. He posts regularly at his website on space, science, and other matters relating to cultural and political issues. Mr. Zimmerman is also an award winning author who has written four books on the history of space exploration, all of which are still in print. This first book, GENESIS: THE STORY OF APOLLO 8, was published in 1998. His most recent book, THE UNIVERSE IN A MIRROR: THE SAGA OF THE HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE AND THE VISIONARIES WHO BUILT IT (Princeton University Press) tells the poignant tale of the men and women behind the telescope, and how many had to sacrifice careers and family to get it built. It also describes in detail the importance of Hubble both scientifically and culturally. More than any other instrument sent into space, the Hubble Space Telescope reshaped the human perception of our place in the universe. Robert’s previous book, LEAVING EARTH: SPACE STATIONS, RIVAL SUPERPOWERS, AND THE QUEST FOR INTERPLANETARY TRAVEL, is a must read! It describes in detail the history of manned space flight, post Apollo. Thus, it includes a lot of information about the Soviet/Russian space program that is unknown to most Americans. In 2003 American Astronautical Society awarded LEAVING EARTH the Eugene Emme Award as that year’s the best space history for the general public. Mr. Zimmerman has also authored THE CHRONOLOGICAL ENCYCLOPEDIA OF DISCOVERIES IN SPACE (published by Oryx Press, now ABC-CLIO, 2000), a detailed reference book describing what was accomplished on every space mission beginning in October 1957 with Sputnik and continuing through December 1999. His work is published regularly in such magazines as SCIENCE, SKY & TELESCOPE, ASTRONOMY, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, FORTUNE, AD ASTRA, AMERICAN HISTORY, STARDATE, and many other major magazines. In 2000 he was co-winner of the David N. Schramm Award, given by the High Energy Astrophysics Division of the American Astronomical Society for Science Journalism.

3. Friday, July 20, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Space Commodities Future Trading with Bruce Pittman and Dr. Bruce Cahan.

Bruce Pittman is currently working as a contractor at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley where he is the Chief System Engineer in the NASA Space Portal Office. In this position he supports the Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters on programs ranging from orbital applications of the International Space Station and other orbiting commercial facilities to low cost, reliable access to space, reusable space infrastructure as well as cis-lunar commercialization. The Space Portal’s latest initiative is a plan for returning to the Moon using public/private partnerships. Bruce also leads the Space Portal support of the Frontier Development Lab summer study program with the SETI Institute.

Mr. Pittman started his career working as a civil servant at NASA Ames for 11 years on a number of space projects including Pioneer Venus, Infrared Astronomy Satellite (IRAS), Cryogenic Grating Spectrometer on the Kuiper Airborne Observatory, Space Station Freedom Technology Advocacy Group, and several advanced studies programs including Study Manager for the Large Deployable Reflector (LDR) a 20 m diameter infrared telescope.

Mr. Pittman has also been a founder and member of the startup team in a number of early growth companies including SpaceHab, Kistler Aerospace, New Focus, Product Factory and Prometheus II Ltd. As a consultant Mr. Pittman has worked with many Fortune 500 companies including Westinghouse, Northrop Grumman, Varian, Texas Instruments, TRW and Boeing as well as government agencies including NASA and DOE.

Mr. Pittman has a BS in Mechanical/Aerospace Engineering from U. C. Davis and a MS in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University. Mr. Pittman is an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and is the chairman of the AIAA Commercial Space Group. He was also the founder and first chairman of the AIAA System Engineering Technical Committee and also the co-founder and president of the Silicon Valley Space Club. In 2012 Mr. Pittman was elected to the Board of Directors of the National Space Society (NSS) and in 2013 he was elected by the Board as Senior Vice President and Senior Operating Officer of NSS. He is an advocate of the Space Frontier Founding and has authored or co-authored over 4 dozen papers on a technical, management and business topics in aerospace and high technology. He has co-authored two book chapters in Beyond The Earth: The Future of Humans in Space and Space Commerce: The Inside Story. In addition to his technical work Mr. Pittman has also been a member of the adjunct faculty in the Graduate Engineering School at Santa Clara University for over 30 years.

For his technical work Mr. Pittman has been awarded 2 NASA Special Achievement Awards and four NASA Group Achievement Awards. In 2011 NASA award him the Exceptional Public Service Medal for “exceptional leadership in pioneering the development of commercial space for public benefit”. In 2012 he was presented with the “Service to the Frontier” award by the Space Frontier Foundation and in 2015 he was presented the Space Activist of the Year award by the National Space Society.

Bruce Cahan is a Consulting Professor at Stanford University’s School of Engineering, co-founder of Stanford’s Sustainable Banking Initiative, a former CodeX Fellow at Stanford’s Center for Legal Informatics, and an Ashoka Fellow. In Silicon Valley, Bruce is creating GoodBankTM(IO), as a “teaching hospital bank” for high-transparency, impacts-aware financial services, to shift the culture of banks and bankers.

Bruce co-founded Urban Logic as a nonprofit in 1991 to improve urban sustainability decisions in real time. Bruce designed a geographic information utility, NYMAP, to see where and what infrastructure, environmental, transportation and emergency response assets and needs coexist. At first, City Agencies resisted pooling data, resting on their information fiefdoms. Through Bruce’s research and advocacy with the Mayor’s Office of Operations and Budget Office, he found $100 million in the City’s capital budget to create NYCMAP, that is the cornerstone today for mapping and coordinating NYC operations.

By the mid-1990s, the Federal Geographic Data Committee and the federal Office of Management & Budget learned of Bruce’s success in NYC. With federal grants to Urban Logic, Bruce researched how to finance the nation’s geographic information as infrastructure. Bruce’s adaptive design led OMB to adopt a 49-state initiative to share open, standardized geographic information, much of which is accessible now through web services like Google Earth.

4. Sunday, July 22, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Evoloterra 2018 with Rand Simberg and Bill Simon.

Rand Simberg is a former project manager with Rockwell International having previously worked at the Aerospace Corporation. At Rockwell, he worked on a number of advanced concepts, including solar power satellites, launch and orbit transfer systems, space tethers, and lunar resource utilization. He has been cited as an expert in space transportation by the (now defunct) Office of Technology Assessment, and has provided key input into a number of space policy reports. He was editor of the Space Activists’ Handbook (a publication of Spacepac) for several years. For the past eighteen years, he has been the President of Interglobal Space Lines, Inc., a commercial space entrepreneurial company and consultancy, specializing in low-cost space access and tourism. He has dual degrees in engineering from the University of Michigan (concentrating in astronautics) and a masters in technical management from West Coast University, in Los Angeles. He writes regularly at PJ Media, The New Atlantis, and occasionally at National Review. He blogs regularly and maintains his own weblog on space policy and a range of other topics. He has also written for Popular Mechanics.

Bill Simon is currently a sales engineer doing business development and sales for high-technology companies. His experience includes over 14 years as a manufacturer’s representative in Southern California specializing in complex RF and microwave components, composites and instrumentation. From 1988 to 2008 Bill started and ran a corporation that designed and manufactured high-performance CCD cameras for low-light imaging used in applications such as astronomy. In addition to managing company operations, he was involved in the electronic and mechanical design of the products, and was awarded two patents for an innovative thermoelectric cooling system. In 2008 Bill participated in the design and fabrication of the NASA/JPL Goldstone radar receiver for the 70-meter antenna as part of the Goldstone Solar System Radar project. Bill is also a technical writer, editor, and illustrator as well as web site designer. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, CA. He is also the co-author of Evoloterra.

Source and copyright by The Space Show.