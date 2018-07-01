Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Centaurus A

Centaurus A

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu Jul 12, 2018 8:07 am via: NASA
Only 11 million light-years away, Centaurus A is the closest active galaxy to planet Earth. Spanning over 60,000 light-years, the peculiar elliptical galaxy also known as NGC 5128, is featured in this sharp telescopic view. Centaurus A is apparently the result of a collision of two otherwise normal galaxies resulting in a fantastic jumble of star clusters and imposing dark dust lanes.

Near the galaxy’s center, left over cosmic debris is steadily being consumed by a central black hole with a billion times the mass of the Sun. As in other active galaxies, that process likely generates the radio, X-ray, and gamma-ray energy radiated by Centaurus A.

Image Credit & Copyright: CEDIC Team at Chilescope, Processing - Bernhard Hubl

