This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, July 9, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Sex on Mars and reproduction with Dr. Steven Abood.

Dr. Steven Abood holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology from Florida International University, a law degree from Emory University School of Law, and an undergraduate degree from Emory University in Psychology and Political Science. He has been interested in futurism and bioethics ever since he conducted an independent study project during law school on the liberty rights and legal implications of genetic and biomechanical enhancement. This interest has extended to various biological and psychological issues surrounding the Mars mission, which he has published recent papers on, along with an international team of co-authors. Steven conducts basic and applied research on signaling pathways by applying compounds extracted from natural products to various cell lines in the laboratory of Dr. M. Alejandro Barbieri. He has recently published papers on the effects of compounds he extracted from rare plants he collected in the mountains of Argentina on adipogenesis, with applications for the treatment of diabetes, obesity, and for maintaining the fat stores needed to carry a pregnancy to term on terrestrial and extraterrestrial environments. His work also sheds more light on how the fundamental process of adipogenesis works. He has also presented at conferences on the evolutionary biology of obesity, and mismatch paradigms, which refer to disconnects between the environments in which our genes developed, and the environments in which we currently find ourselves, with implications for the genetic mismatches of space travel away from our terrestrial home. Before returning to graduate school to pursue his Ph.D., Steven worked for Emory University’s Chemistry department and for the law firm of King & Spalding on patent issues for pharmaceutical compounds and other scientific inventions. He is currently finishing a book entitled Bloated: How we got fat and what you can do about it, which discusses the mismatch between the environment in which our fat genes developed and our modern one; a mismatch which has led to more people being obese than undernourished for the first time in human history. In his free time he teaches a women’s self defense course at Florida International University called Invincible Woman Self Defense, and is launching a fundraiser called The Invincible Woman Project to spread the course to as many universities as possible. The course includes the latest psychological methods of prevention and survival based on published research, as well as martial arts such as jiujitsu, which he has studied for decades in the U.S., and in Japan, and has taught to police departments, the U.S. Army, and members of the U.S. Navy SEALS and FBI.

2. Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (July 11, 2-3:30 GMT)

Doug Plata’s news and updates.

Dr. Plata is a physician and public health specialist in Loma Linda, CA. His undergraduate degree was in biophysics and he went on to complete his MD and MPH with specialty training in Family and Preventive Medicine. His primary interest in space is the development of a cost-effective transportation to the Moon based upon lunar polar ice for propellant and the establishment of humanity’s first permanent foothold off Earth. A description of this Plan for Sustainable Space Development can be found at SpaceDevelopment.org. He has founded a new type of free-to-join space advocacy organization called the Space Development Network.

3. Friday, July 13, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Space property rights news, updates, and more with Laura Montgomery.

Laura Montgomery specializes in regulatory space law, with an emphasis on commercial space transportation and the Outer Space Treaties. She provides expert opinion on the Commercial Space Launch Act, its implementing regulations governing the launch of launch vehicles, the reentry of reentry vehicles, the operation of launch and reentry sites, and the financial responsibility and liability requirements of those regulations. She testified in March of this year to the Space Subcommittee of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and more recently to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation’s Space Subcommittee on Space, Science and Competitiveness on matters of regulation and international obligation.

Ms. Montgomery spent over two decades with the Federal Aviation Administration. She served as the manager of the Space Law Branch in the FAA’s Office of the Chief Counsel. Before that, she was the FAA’s Senior Attorney for Commercial Space Transportation. As the FAA’s space lawyer, she supported the Office of Commercial Space Transportation in its authorization and regulation of launch, reentry, and the operation of launch and reentry sites, popularly referred to as spaceports. Her work at the FAA included legal interpretations, the development and application of regulations, legislative proposals, identification of matters for enforcement action, and legal review of licensing and permitting evaluations. Her rulemakings included human space flight, explosive siting, launch and launch site licensing and safety, experimental permits, lightning protection, and financial responsibility. She addressed a wide range of issues, from amateur rockets, to sea launch, to space balloons.

Highlights from Ms. Montgomery’s time at the FAA include her representation of the FAA at the United Nation’s legal subcommittee of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, her service as chair to an inter-agency working group on space property rights at the request of the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the White House, and testimony to Congress on the FAA’s interpretation of the Commercial Space Launch Act.

Before working for the government, she was in private practice with Arter & Hadden in Washington, DC, where she specialized in telecommunications, administrative law, and appellate work. She received her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and her undergraduate degree with honors from the University of Virginia. She has published articles on human space flight and launch safety, and blogs at GroundBasedSpaceMatters.com. She also writes science fiction, which ranges from space opera to bourgeois, legal science fiction.

4. Sunday, July 15, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Titan, balloons, space, and so much more with Julian Nott.

Julian Nott is a founder of the modern ballooning movement and one of its most creative and innovative exponents. As of 2017 he has broken 79 World Ballooning Records, and 96 British Records, including exceeding 55,000 feet in a hot air balloon. His records span many classes – hot air, helium, super pressure and combination balloons – and encompass altitude, distance and time aloft. Some of the world records have stood for more than 30 years “The quality of a records can be judged by how long it stands.” Nott is the only person in the world to hold a pressure balloon rating.

Nott stresses that record-breaking is never the central objective. “Most of all I hope to use science to advance and innovate. But setting a world record is indisputable proof of the success of a new design.” Indeed Nott is changing the course of balloon history: for details click here “INNOVATIVE DESIGN”

A pilot’s pilot, Nott is the only person ever elected to the elite Society of Experimental Test Pilots, for piloting balloons. Additionally, he has the distinction of being a Senior Member of the American Institute of Aeronautics, recognizing engineering experience. The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum has described Nott as “a central figure in the expansion of ballooning, as an organizer, pilot and most of all as arguably the leading figure in applying modern science to manned balloon design.”

During his long and extraordinary career Nott has undertaken a number of unique projects. He designed and constructed the first ever hot air balloon with a pressurized cabin, which Nott piloted to a world record altitude and which today is much copied. Other ballooning achievements include the first crossing of the Sahara Desert ; the first crossing of Australia; crossing the Alps; and piloting the world’s first solar balloon across the English Channel. Nott also designed, built and piloted the Nazca Prehistoric Balloon, using only methods and materials available to the Pre-Inca Peruvians a thousand years ago. Nott is the first person to fly a “pumpkin” super pressure balloon. His concept is currently being developed by NASA as the “ULDB” for scientific applications; see “First Crossing of Australia”. Nott holds US Patent 6,182,924 for an entirely new kind of balloon using cryogenic helium see “Design” page.

Nott was a member of the team who designed and built some of the world’s largest blimps and airships, including the US Navy Sentinel 1000 and the Shell Natural Gas Airship. He was a consultant on the design of the Fuji Blimp which flew over the opening ceremonies of the Los Angeles Summer Olympic games.

The importance of Nott’s work has been recognized by inclusion in some of the world’s most prestigious museums, including the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, where one of his balloon cabins is on permanent exhibition, New York’s Museum of Natural History, NASA’s Johnson Space Center Houston and in the permanent collection of the Royal Air Force Museum, London. See the “Museums” page.

Nott is a senior scientific consultant to both commercial and academic/government agencies including, NASA JPL, The European Space Agency, Google X, and the Loon Project. He has contributed to JPL’s efforts to launch balloons for space exploration to Titian and Venus for over 10 years and conceived, designed and built the first Titian flight simulator. In it he flew a model balloon at the lowest temperature a balloon has ever flown, 320 degrees below zero, a temperature assumed to be present on the surface of Titian. Nott was the Senior Balloon Consultant for Alan Eustace’s successful world record altitude sky dive in 2014. He was a consultant on blimps for six Olympic Games, used for security and surveillance. In 2016 he worked on unique, long duration balloons which, being more cost effective, were used at all 4 venues in the Brazil games.

Nott was a scientific observer on two airborne missions led by Peter Jenniskens, senior research scientist at the Carl Sagan Center of the SETI Institute and at NASA Ames Research Center. The entry observing campaigns studied meteor storms and in one case, observed the reentry of the Jules Verne spacecraft after its successful mission to the space station. Nott is a strategic advisor to The Sentinel Mission, a historic space mission Co-founded by Rusty Schweickart, Apollo 9 astronaut and Ed Lu, NASA Astronaut on the International Space Station. Nott is an advisor to World View Enterprises Inc. the near space high attitude balloons, having himself designed the precursor pressurized cabin.

A sought after speaker and writer, Nott, a scientist and a design engineer has been the subject of four full-length TV documentaries. He has contributed to a wide variety of newspapers and magazines including “The New York Times”, “The Economist” and London’s “Sunday Express” as well as scientific journals including COSPAR’s highly prestigious “Advance in Space Science”, “The Proceedings of The Royal Institution” and US Air Force technical conference papers. His lecturers on Intellectual Courage receive rave reviews and provide inspirational examples for those attempting to make a difference in the world, in all walks of life. Nott has advised on all aspects of lighter than air flight for a wide range of non-scientific projects, including commercial advertising, TV and Motion Picture Films.

Educated at Epsom College, Nott holds a Master’s Degree in Physical Chemistry from Oxford University and is an honorary Life Member of the Governing Body of St. John’s College, Oxford. He is a Senior Member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Honorary Secretary of the Institute’s Scientific Balloon Systems and Technology Committee, a Fellow of the Explorers Club and founder of the Club’s Technology Committee, a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Navigation and the Royal Geographical Society. For twelve years, he was a member of the Council of the Royal Aero Club (Patron H.M. The Queen; President, H.R.H. The Prince Andrew) and has been Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary of The British Balloon and Airship Club. Nott serves on several prestigious corporate boards and advisory committees such as Caltech’s Keck Institute for Space Studies and has a specialist appointment to the University of California at Santa Barbara, whose faculty includes five Nobel Prize winners.

Nott was born in Bristol, England, and is a United Kingdom citizen: he also holds United States Citizenship. He holds a license for all types of balloons with a commercial rating, an instructor’s rating, a super-pressure rating, a night rating; an unrestricted RT license; a parachuting “A” license; and an International (FAI) Sporting License.

Among his many long term commercial project sponsors are Rolex Watches and Moet & Chandon Champagne. Nott appeared in several Rolex advertisements and was the recipient of the Rolex Award for Enterprise, honoring extraordinary individuals who possess the courage and conviction to take on major challenges.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.