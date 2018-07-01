Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Shadow Rise on the Inside Passage

Shadow Rise on the Inside Passage

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu Jul 5, 2018 5:24 am via: NASA
At sunset look east not west. As Earth’s dark shadow rises from the eastern horizon, faint and subtle colors will appear opposite the setting Sun. This beautiful evening sea and skyscape records the reflective scene from a cruise on the well-traveled Alaskan Inside Passage in the Pacific Northwest. Along the horizon the fading sunset gives way to the the pinkish anti-twilight arch, more poetically known as the Belt of Venus.

Often overlooked at sunset in favor of the brighter western horizon, the lovely arch is tinted by filtered sunlight backscattered in the dense atmosphere, hugging the planet’s rising blue-grey shadow.

Image Credit & Copyright: Steve Cullen

