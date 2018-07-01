Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Fresh Tiger Stripes on Saturn's Enceladus

Fresh Tiger Stripes on Saturn's Enceladus

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sun Jul 1, 2018 11:53 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Do underground oceans vent through the tiger stripes on Saturn’s moon Enceladus? Long features dubbed tiger stripes are known to be spewing ice from the moon’s icy interior into space, creating a cloud of fine ice particles over the moon’s South Pole and creating Saturn’s mysterious E-ring. Evidence for this has come from the robot Cassini spacecraft that orbited Saturn from 2004 to 2017. Pictured here, a high resolution image of Enceladus is shown from a close flyby.

The unusual surface features dubbed tiger stripes are visible in false-color blue. Why Enceladus is active remains a mystery, as the neighboring moon Mimas,approximately the same size, appears quite dead. A recent analysis of ejected ice grains has yielded evidence that complex organic molecules exist inside Enceladus. These large carbon-rich molecules bolster — but do not prove — that oceans under Enceladus’ surface could contain life.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, JPL, SSI, Cassini Imaging Team

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, JPL, SSI, Cassini Imaging Team

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use