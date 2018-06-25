This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, June 25, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Woodward Mach Drive, wormholes, Big Bang sound, quantum mechanics, & more with Dr. John Cramer.

John G. Cramer is Professor Emeritus, Physics, at the University of Washington (UW) in Seattle, where he has had ﬁve decades of experience in teaching undergraduate and graduate level physics. He has done cutting-edge research in experimental and theoretical nuclear and ultra-relativistic heavy ion physics, including active participation in Experiments NA35 and NA49 at CERN, Geneva, Switzerland, and the STAR Experiment at RHIC, Brookhaven National Laboratory, Long Island, NY. He has also worked in the foundations of quantum mechanics (QM) and is the originator of QM’s Transactional Interpretation. He served as Director of the University of Washington Nuclear Physics Laboratory from 1983 to 1990, overseeing a major $10,000,000 accelerator construction project.

John has also served on accelerator-laboratory Program Advisory Committees for LAMPF (Los Alamos National Laboratory), NSCL (Michigan State University), TRIUMF (University of British Columbia), and the 88” Cyclotron (Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory). He is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and of the American Physical Society (APS), was Chair of the APS/DNP Nuclear Science Resources Committee (1979–1982), and served on the APS Panel on Public Affairs (1998–2003). He presently serves on the External Council of the NIAC innovative-projects program of NASA.

John has spent three 15-month sabbaticals in Europe, the ﬁrst (1971–1972) as Bundesministerium Gastprofessor, Ludwig-Maximillian-Universität-München, Garching, Germany; then (1982–1983) as Gastprofessor, Hahn-Meitner Institut, Berlin; and ﬁnally (1994–1995) as Guest Researcher, Max-Planck Institut für Physik, München, with three months of this sabbatical spent at CERN as Experiment NA49 came into operation. He is co-author of about 300 publications in nuclear and ultra-relativistic heavy ion physics published in peer-reviewed physics journals, as well as over 141 publications in conference proceedings, and has written several chapters for multiauthor books about physics.

John is the author of the recent nonfiction book The Quantum Handshake – Entanglement, Nonlocality and Transactions, published by Springer in 2016 and of the award-nominated hard science ﬁction novels Twistor and Einstein’s Bridge, both published by Avon Books. Twistor is currently available as a Dover reprint and both books are available as e-books from Book View Cafe. John is also the author of over 186 popular-level science articles published bimonthly from 1984 to present in his “The Alternate View” columns appearing in Analog Science Fiction and Fact Magazine and also online at https://www.npl.washington.edu/AV.

John was born in Houston, Texas on October 24, 1934, and was educated in the Houston Public Schools (Poe, Lanier, Lamar) and at Rice University, where he received a BA (1957), MA (1959), and Ph.D. (1961) in Experimental Nuclear Physics. He began his professional physics career as a Postdoc and then Assistant Professor at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana (1961–1964) before joining the Physics Faculty of the University of Washington. John and his wife Pauline live in the View Ridge neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, with their three Shetland Sheepdogs, MACH-4 Lancelot, MACH Viviane, and Taliesin.

2. Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (June 27, 2-3:30 GMT)

Lunar development ideas and program with Dr. Ajay Kothari as guest.

Dr. Ajay Kothari is President and Founder of Astrox Corporation, an Aerospace R&D company located in suburban Washington DC. His PhD and MS in Aerospace Engineering are from University of Maryland. He has been Principal Investigator or Program Manager on more than 30 contracts from Air Force, Navy, DARPA and NASA, focused on rocket and hypersonic vehicle designs, system level analysis and studies which have led to his innovative hypersonic vehicle design for the Air Force. He has been a pioneer in developing the Inward Turning Hypersonic Vehicles traveling up to Mach 10 for which a patent was granted, and which will be able to go to Low Earth Orbit more efficiently using his version of the Rocket Based Combined Cycle (RBCC) concept. He is currently working on reusable rocket transportation which would be more efficient, flexible and more cost effective. He has over 48 professional publications in peer reviewed AIAA (American Institute of aeronautics and Astronautics) journals and various AIAA, International Spaceplanes and Hypersonics, CRASTE (Commercial and Government Reusable Access to Space Technology Exchange) and JANNAF (Joint Army Navy NASA and Air Force) conferences in aerospace field.

He was President of his high school, was recipient of the “Best Student of the School” award for scholarship and extracurricular activities, and was also awarded National Merit Scholarship. He was conferred “ASEI-NCC Emerging Technologist Award” by ASEI (American Society of Engineers of Indian origin) in 1997, awarded the “Pride of India Gold Award” by International NRI Institute in 2007, “Engineer of the Year” award by ASEI in 2011 and was the president of ASEI National Capital Chapter in 2014 & 2015. He has been invited to speak on aerospace subjects by many entities, interviewed on television shows and his articles on space related topics have been published by various newspapers and web portals. He is a Life Member and Associate Fellow of AIAA. He is also the first Indian-American member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) for Washington-Baltimore region. He is also an artist and one of his paintings was selected by the Office of the Governor of Maryland to exhibit at Baltimore-Washington International airport.

3. Friday, June 29, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Hyperloop, coldatomlab and more discussed with Dr. Anita Sengupta.

Dr. Anita Sengupta is a rocket scientist and aerospace engineer who for over 15 years has been developing technologies that have enabled the exploration of Mars, Asteroids, and Deep Space. She started her career working on the launch vehicles and communications satellites. Her doctoral research focused the developing the ion engines that powered the Dawn spacecraft to reach Vesta and Ceres in the main asteroid belt. She was then responsible for the supersonic parachute system that was integral to the landing of the NASA’s Curiosity Rover on Mars in 2012. She then led the development of NASA’s Cold Atom Laboratory, a laser-cooling quantum physics facility for the International Space Station which will create the coldest spot in the known universe which launched this. Her next venture is the design of a magnetically levitating, electromagnetically propelled, passenger vehicle in a vacuum tube, known as the hyperloop, where she is a Senior Vice President at Virgin Hyperloop One.

Dr. Sengupta received her MS and PhD in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Southern California, where she teaches spacecraft, entry, and landing system design for planetary exploration. In her spare time she is an avid pilot, motorcyclist, scuba diver, snowboarder, runner, public speaker, and science fiction fan.

4. Sunday, July 1, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines. The topics you want to talk about. 1st time callers welcome, Space, science, STEM, STEAM topics & more.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.