Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Galaxy in a Crystal Ball

Galaxy in a Crystal Ball

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Fri Jun 22, 2018 10:33 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

A small crystal ball seems to hold a whole galaxy in this creative snapshot. Of course, the galaxy is our own Milky Way. Its luminous central bulge marked by rifts of interstellar dust spans thousands of light-years. On this long southern hemisphere night it filled dark Chilean skies over Paranal Observatory.

The single exposure image did not require a Very Large Telescope, though. Experiments with a digital camera on a tripod and crystal ball perched on a handrail outside the Paranal Residencia produced the evocative, cosmic marble portrait of our home galaxy.

Image Credit & Copyright: Juan Carlos Munoz

Image Credit & Copyright: Juan Carlos Munoz

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use